EastLine Theatre Brings IN THE NEXT ROOM, Or THE VIBRATOR PLAY To Lindenhurst This August

After their sold out run of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel in February, EastLine Theatre returns to the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst with In The Next Room, or the vibrator play.



A two-time Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee, Sarah Ruhl's play is a whimsical adult comedy, but also an exploration of love and relationships: "I do think that when we allow ourselves to be fragile and seen, that's where real love comes in" says Ruhl of her work, "real love and acceptance from others. If you're perfect, what is there to accept?"



Set at the dawn of the age of electricity in a seemingly perfect, well-to-do Victorian home, proper gentleman and scientist Dr. Givings has innocently invented an extraordinary new device for treating "hysteria" in women: the vibrator. Adjacent to the doctor's laboratory, his young and energetic wife Catherine tends to their newborn daughter - and wonders exactly what is going on in the next room.



In its "Critic's Pick" review, The New York Times called the play an "inspired new comedy... [that] illuminates with a light touch - a soft, flickering light rather than a moralizing glare"



Performances will take place at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst starting on August 13th and running through the 28th. Tickets are $25, they can be purchased at eastline.eventbrite.com.



In the Next Room, or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl is directed by Danny Higgins, presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts, with support from the Suffolk County Office of Cultural Affairs and the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, intimacy direction by Francesca Betancourt, stage management by Julianna Frasca, and with costumes by Lynn Ciorciari.



The cast of In the Next Room, or the vibrator play features Martin Balaguer, Bryanna Bradley, Margaret Brigid, Paul DeFilippo, John Dorcic, Julie Fergus, and Nicole Savin.



EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.



In summer 2021, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'.

