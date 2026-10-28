 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EVERYBODY to Open at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center

Performances will run November 4 to 8, 2026, in the Olmsted Theatre.

By:
EVERYBODY to Open at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center

The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center will present Everybody, a modern comedy by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, from November 4 to 8, 2026, in the Olmsted Theatre.

Updating Everyman, the quintessential Medieval morality play-a religious allegory about death and salvation originally performed in public places during church festivals-Jacobs-Jenkins renames traditional characters Fellowship, Kindred, Goods, Discretion, Five Wits, and Knowledge as Friendship, Kinship, Stuff, Mind, Five Senses, and Understanding. Rather than Good Deeds following the title character to the grave, that role is taken by Love.

Directed by Naima Warden, the narrative unfolds with pre-recorded voiceover scenes depicting four of Everybody's friends comforting them at their deathbed. While focused on mortality, the play delivers an absurdly fun experience by combining small extracts and echoes from the original text with brilliant, modern writing.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, November 7 will be a 'Relaxed' performance designed to welcome audience members with a range of sensory, developmental, physical, and other needs.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Long Island Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The John W. Engeman Theater (11/12-12/27)
Buried Child in Long Island Buried Child
Strongbox Theater (10/30-11/15) PHOTOS
Stiles & Drewe's The Three Little Pigs in Long Island Stiles & Drewe's The Three Little Pigs
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (1/18-2/07)
"Turcaret" by Alain-Rene Lesage in Long Island "Turcaret" by Alain-Rene Lesage
Levittown Public Library (11/07-11/15)
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film in Long Island Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film
Staller Center for the Arts (10/30-10/30)
Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca’s Broadway en Spanglish in Long Island Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca’s Broadway en Spanglish
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (11/19-11/19)
42nd Street in Long Island 42nd Street
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (5/08-5/23)
The Who's Tommy in Long Island The Who's Tommy
Tilles Center (1/06-1/06)
Funny Girl in Long Island Funny Girl
The Gateway (1/22-2/21)
The Dinner Detective Long Island True Crime Murder Mystery Show in Long Island The Dinner Detective Long Island True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (11/14-11/14)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets