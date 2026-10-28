Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
EVERYBODY to Open at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center
Performances will run November 4 to 8, 2026, in the Olmsted Theatre.
The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center will present Everybody, a modern comedy by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, from November 4 to 8, 2026, in the Olmsted Theatre.
Updating Everyman, the quintessential Medieval morality play-a religious allegory about death and salvation originally performed in public places during church festivals-Jacobs-Jenkins renames traditional characters Fellowship, Kindred, Goods, Discretion, Five Wits, and Knowledge as Friendship, Kinship, Stuff, Mind, Five Senses, and Understanding. Rather than Good Deeds following the title character to the grave, that role is taken by Love.
Directed by Naima Warden, the narrative unfolds with pre-recorded voiceover scenes depicting four of Everybody's friends comforting them at their deathbed. While focused on mortality, the play delivers an absurdly fun experience by combining small extracts and echoes from the original text with brilliant, modern writing.
The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, November 7 will be a 'Relaxed' performance designed to welcome audience members with a range of sensory, developmental, physical, and other needs.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The John W. Engeman Theater (11/12-12/27)
|
Buried Child
Strongbox Theater (10/30-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Stiles & Drewe's The Three Little Pigs
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (1/18-2/07)
|
"Turcaret" by Alain-Rene Lesage
Levittown Public Library (11/07-11/15)
|
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film
Staller Center for the Arts (10/30-10/30)
|
Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca’s Broadway en Spanglish
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (11/19-11/19)
|
42nd Street
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (5/08-5/23)
|
The Who's Tommy
Tilles Center (1/06-1/06)
|
Funny Girl
The Gateway (1/22-2/21)
|
The Dinner Detective Long Island True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (11/14-11/14)