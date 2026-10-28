EVERYBODY to Open at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center

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The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center will present Everybody, a modern comedy by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, from November 4 to 8, 2026, in the Olmsted Theatre.

Updating Everyman, the quintessential Medieval morality play-a religious allegory about death and salvation originally performed in public places during church festivals-Jacobs-Jenkins renames traditional characters Fellowship, Kindred, Goods, Discretion, Five Wits, and Knowledge as Friendship, Kinship, Stuff, Mind, Five Senses, and Understanding. Rather than Good Deeds following the title character to the grave, that role is taken by Love.

Directed by Naima Warden, the narrative unfolds with pre-recorded voiceover scenes depicting four of Everybody's friends comforting them at their deathbed. While focused on mortality, the play delivers an absurdly fun experience by combining small extracts and echoes from the original text with brilliant, modern writing.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, November 7 will be a 'Relaxed' performance designed to welcome audience members with a range of sensory, developmental, physical, and other needs.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 06 Hrs 57 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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