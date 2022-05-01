Don't Tell Amy's Production Of EVERYTHING FEELS LIKE THE END OF THE WORLD Premieres Virtually

Don't Tell Amy Productions (DTA) will be bringing Everything Feels Like the End of the World, a new play by Binghamton-native Julia Marie Black, to audiences everywhere from May 12 through May 22. The streamed performance was filmed in Binghamton's Phelps Mansion Museum.

The play stars playwright Julia Marie Black as Angie and Erin Grace Kelly stepping in last minute into the role of Devon. In this dark comedy, Angie, an angel, and Devon, a demon, fight over a human soul, exploring life, death and everything that comes after.

Don't Tell Amy Productions is a New York based multi-media production company. In addition to writing and starring in the play, Black is also the company's Vice President.

"Over the past few years, it has become more apparent than ever before that theatre can be done everywhere, even virtually!" said Black. "It's so thrilling to be involved in a production that can be shared on this large of a scale."

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Women of Substance to support their work against domestic violence. To purchase tickets, please visit the Everything Feels Like the End of the World Showpage. More information about DTA can be found at https://www.donttellamyproductions.com.