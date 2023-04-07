Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Daniel Nardicio Presents THE NEW BELTERS! NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES At The Ice Palace

The evening to feature songs from Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and more!

Apr. 07, 2023  

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, two of New York's most popular young nightclub entertainers, join forces for an evening you won't want to miss. The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the pair will pay tribute to the show-stopping stars who paved the way, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and more! Nicolas and Seth will carry the torch from these legendary performers and the great songwriters who wrote so many of their hits.

King is an award-winning artist who's been 'belting' out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running "Chip" in Disney's Beauty And The Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences around the world. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago, and bring it into the next generation.

Tickets available at Click Here.




