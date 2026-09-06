Concerts By The Pond Announces 13th Season THE CURRENT
The season will open on October 3.
Concerts by the Pond has announced its 2026-27 season, bringing nine concerts spanning vocal music, jazz, chamber music, classical guitar and contemporary brass to the intimate historic sanctuary of St. John's Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor, New York.
Now entering its 13th season, Concerts by the Pond continues its invitation to Listen Closer with a season titled The Current. The series brings internationally recognized artists together with emerging voices and distinctive musical traditions, creating opportunities for Long Island audiences to experience exceptional musicians at close range.
The season opens October 3 with Nobuntu, the internationally acclaimed female vocal ensemble from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Drawing on traditional Zimbabwean music, a cappella singing, gospel and Afro-jazz, Nobuntu combines extraordinary vocal artistry with movement, rhythm and percussion.
On October 25, Polish duo Karolina Mikołajczyk and Iwo Jedynecki bring violin and accordion to Cold Spring Harbor for An Afternoon in a European Café. Winners of major international honors who have performed in 32 countries across five continents, the duo has earned acclaim for its virtuosity, imagination and musical partnership.
Norway's Trio Mediæval arrives December 5 with Yule: Music for the Winter Season, an atmospheric program for the Advent and Christmas season featuring the ensemble's distinctive approach to medieval and traditional music.
The holiday season continues December 12 when pianist Konrad Paszkudzki returns with his trio and vocalist April Varner for Holiday Swing II, an evening of jazz and seasonal favorites.
The series begins 2027 on January 18 with flutist Adam W. Sadberry in Musical Journalism: Continuing a Legacy through the Flute. Sadberry's program connects music, storytelling and history in a concert presented in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Brazilian violinist Nathan Amaral performs From Brazil, With Love on February 13, followed March 6 by Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd in An Evening with Rupert Boyd.
On April 18, the Telegraph Quartet presents The Romantic Thread, bringing one of America's acclaimed chamber ensembles to the series.
Season 13 concludes May 15 with The Westerlies and Paradise by the Pond. The New York-based brass quartet is known for music that moves freely between chamber music, jazz, folk and contemporary traditions.
All concerts take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1670 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724. The intimate approximately 200-seat setting places audiences unusually close to the performers. Free parking is available, along with accessible parking and wheelchair entrances. Tickets, artist information and complete season details are available at: https://concertsbythepond.org. A $1.50 ticketing fee applies to ticket purchases.
CONCERTS BY THE POND - SEASON 13: THE CURRENT
Nobuntu - Joy, Rhythm, and the Power of Voice
Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
$75 adults / $60 students
Duo Karolina & Iwo - An Afternoon in a European Café
Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.
$45 adults / $30 students
Trio Mediæval - Yule: Music for the Winter Season
Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
$75 adults / $60 students
Konrad Paszkudzki Trio with April Varner - Holiday Swing II
Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
$45 adults / $30 students
Adam W. Sadberry - Musical Journalism: Continuing a Legacy through the Flute
Monday, January 18, 2027 at 3:00 p.m.
$30 adults / $15 students
Nathan Amaral - From Brazil, With Love
Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
$30 adults / $15 students
Rupert Boyd - An Evening with Rupert Boyd
Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
$30 adults / $15 students
Telegraph Quartet - The Romantic Thread
Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 3:00 p.m.
$45 adults / $30 students
The Westerlies - Paradise by the Pond
Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
$45 adults / $30 students
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