Comedian Vic DiBitetto is Coming to Staller Center for Arts

In his first appearance at Staller Center for Arts, stand-up comedian and actor Vic DiBitetto will bring his working-class brand of comedy to Long Island on Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 P.M.

An internet sensation with over 1 billion social media views worldwide, DiBitetto is best known for his "Bread and Milk" and "Who Wants Coffee" YouTube videos. The self-proclaimed "Donkey of Comedy," doling out irreverent takes on the world around him, DiBitetto is a regular cast member of Amazon Prime's Gravesend co-starring Chazz Palminteri, William Forsythe, and Vincent Pastore. He portrayed Gino Chizetti in the 2015 film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and has recently released a new album, Ticked Off Vic currently playing on SiriusXM comedy channels. His appearance at Staller Center is the only Long Island engagement on his cross-country tour.

"Watching Vic at a recent live performance, I was amazed at how his Brooklyn-based humor appealed to a wide-range of age groups, from 30-year-olds to 60 and up," said Staller Center Director Alan Inkles. "The audience howled at his stories and perceptions on everything from marriage, to children, to the foibles of human beings. We are thrilled to have Vic's only Long Island appearance this fall season."

Tickets, starting at $52, are on sale online, now. 10% off with code BREADNMILK. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.stallercenter.com.

About Staller Center

Founded in 1978, Staller Center for the Arts is a cultural hub on the campus of Stony Brook University. Staller Center offers full seasons of live world-class performances, as well as the Metropolitan Opera in HD, and a complement of Community Education and Outreach events, providing youth and students the opportunity to incorporate cultural arts into their lives. Staller Center also hosts a Friday night movie series, and many Department of Music events. The Stony Brook Film Festival, presented by Island Federal Credit Union and now in its 27th year, is an annual summer showcase for new independent film from around the world. Staller Center box office hours are Monday to Saturday, 12:00noon to 6:00 pm. Phone: (631) 632-ARTS [2787].