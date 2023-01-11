Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert

The event is February 15, 2023 8pm-11pm.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert

Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kae.

Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson is an artist who works to create positive change in the world through the arts. Broadway/Tour credits: Hamilton, Pretty Woman, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story (Baby John, Tony understudy) and White Christmas. His viral #Tappy YouTube videos have received over 15 million views and been featured on ABC World News with Diane Sawyer, The Meredith Vieira Show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and more. He has worked with students from all over the world and has taught classes across the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and England. Chris is a former professor at NY's Cap21, and teaches group classes for Wanna Dance Canada, Broadway Dance Center, Springboard NYC, and is a Broadway Faculty Member of Franklin School of the Performing Arts. Follow Chris on Instagram/TikTok: @ChrisRiceNY

Martin Kaye: Best known for his knockout performances as "Jerry Lee Lewis" in the hit Broadway, West End and Las Vegas Show 'Million Dollar Quartet,' Manchester-born Martin exudes energy beyond anything you've ever seen.

Inspired by some of the most dynamic and beloved artists of our time- Billy Joel, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley - Martin has made it his life's mission to share his love of music with the world. His distinct showmanship, dynamic flair, and profound love for his audience, make every performance, and Martin Kaye himself, a genuine tour de force.

Ticket sales benefit Hindi's Libraries and will be allocated to book shipments, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the venue, Hewlett East Rockaway Jewish Centre.




UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater Photo
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The Photo
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman Theater
The John W. Engeman Theater announced the cast and creative team of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. See the full cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January Photo
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January
Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM.
Photos: First Look at Studio Theatres Bayway Arts Centers NUNSENSE Photo
Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
Get a first look at Studio Theatre’s Bayway Arts Center's production of the musical comedy, Nunsense.

More Hot Stories For You


UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street TheaterUNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
January 5, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman TheaterDanny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman Theater
January 3, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater announced the cast and creative team of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. See the full cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in JanuaryProductions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January
December 30, 2022

Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM.
Photos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSEPhotos: First Look at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center's NUNSENSE
December 30, 2022

Get a first look at Studio Theatre’s Bayway Arts Center's production of the musical comedy, Nunsense.
Cast Announced For A CHORUS LINE at CM Performing Arts CenterCast Announced For A CHORUS LINE at CM Performing Arts Center
December 27, 2022

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star-studded cast of A CHORUS LINE, running from January 28 to February 11 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
share