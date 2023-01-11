Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert

Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kae.

Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson is an artist who works to create positive change in the world through the arts. Broadway/Tour credits: Hamilton, Pretty Woman, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story (Baby John, Tony understudy) and White Christmas. His viral #Tappy YouTube videos have received over 15 million views and been featured on ABC World News with Diane Sawyer, The Meredith Vieira Show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and more. He has worked with students from all over the world and has taught classes across the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and England. Chris is a former professor at NY's Cap21, and teaches group classes for Wanna Dance Canada, Broadway Dance Center, Springboard NYC, and is a Broadway Faculty Member of Franklin School of the Performing Arts. Follow Chris on Instagram/TikTok: @ChrisRiceNY

Martin Kaye: Best known for his knockout performances as "Jerry Lee Lewis" in the hit Broadway, West End and Las Vegas Show 'Million Dollar Quartet,' Manchester-born Martin exudes energy beyond anything you've ever seen.

Inspired by some of the most dynamic and beloved artists of our time- Billy Joel, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley - Martin has made it his life's mission to share his love of music with the world. His distinct showmanship, dynamic flair, and profound love for his audience, make every performance, and Martin Kaye himself, a genuine tour de force.

Ticket sales benefit Hindi's Libraries and will be allocated to book shipments, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the venue, Hewlett East Rockaway Jewish Centre.