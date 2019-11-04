Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale) is hosting Comedian/Actor Peter Fogel's hilarious multi-media solo show "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" at Port Washington's Landmark Theater (232 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050 Phone: (516) 767-6444)

The Seventy-Five minutes of non-stop laughs will happen for one performance only on Friday, Feb. 7th, 2019 (8 PM). Immediately after the performance, Fogel and Palminteri will have a Q & A with the audience.

Palminteri has an interest in making the event a success. And that's because he's also the solo show's director. The stars were certainly aligned one night when Fogel was performing his comedy in South Florida. On that one particular night, Palminteri was in attendance. He laughed so hard and was so impressed with the audience's reaction that later on while chatting with Fogel, he offered to direct the show going forward.

And Long Island Native Fogel is no stranger to Port Washington audiences. Years earlier, he did a month's run years of "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!" at the Landmark.

The absurdities of love are undoubtedly universal and perplexing especial for Eternal Bachelor Fogel. He has major commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day.

Fogel laments: "The longest relationship I've had is with Amazon's Alexa!

Sending his own mortality and, our Hapless Lothario decides to revisit the scene of all his romantic disasters. Fogel mixes his signature wit along with riotous relatable characters and takes us on a whirlwind comedic journey of searching for his soul mate and learning the meaning of a real commitment.

Critics say the show is a hilarious cross between "Men Are From Mars/Women Are From Venus and "Defending the Caveman." "Til Death Do Us Part..." is the perfect evening of Pre-Valentine's Day laughs for single, divorced, and devoted couples and is headed to Off-Broadway in the Spring.

Tickets are $38 / $33 / $28 (Friends $5 less) Friends' Pre-Sale starts Tuesday, November 5, 12 noon General Public Sale starts Friday, November 8, 12-noon Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/y3of79m5. For more show info visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com.

Peter J. Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who's performed in the United States, Canada, and Australia for over 25 years. In addition to writing and performing TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!, Peter's also been the National Touring Star of Steve Solomon's hit solo show "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!" He's also a motivational speaker, copywriter, and author of five books - that include Reboot Your Career: 27 Ways to Reinvent Yourself in The Workplace (If You Still Have a Job! www.rebootyourcareernow.com

View More Long Island <a href="/long-island/"><span style="font-size:10pt;background-color:white;color:#b20223;padding:6px;">Stories</a> <a href="/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><span style="font-size:10pt;background-color:white;color:#b20223;padding:6px;">Shows</a> </span> </span> </span> </h3> <div id="bcontent" style="height:155px;overflow:hidden;width:100%;padding: 0px;"> <div class="main-archive-block-c archive-split-4"> <div class="item-block"> <div class="item"> <div class="item-header item-header-hover"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/Patchogue-Theatre-Presents-Silent-Film-THE-GENERAL-with-Live-Organ-Music-By-Ben-Model-20191101"> <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-3a48ef52588a4243344314c3b52fa4de.jpg" alt='Patchogue Theatre Presents Silent Film: THE GENERAL with Live Organ Music By Ben Model' style="padding:0px;width:155.5px;height:64px;"> </a> </div> <div class="item-content"> <h4 style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;margin-top: 4px;"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/Patchogue-Theatre-Presents-Silent-Film-THE-GENERAL-with-Live-Organ-Music-By-Ben-Model-20191101" style="color: black;"> Patchogue Theatre Presents Silent Film: THE GENERAL with Live Organ Music By Ben Model </a> </h4> </div> </div> </div> <div class="item-block"> <div class="item"> <div class="item-header item-header-hover"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/Kids-Music-Star-Laurie-Berkner-to-Perform-with-Susie-Lampert-at-The-Paramount-20191101"> <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-c6c2cf39723741af5ac561efc88753a5.jpg" alt='Kids\' Music Star Laurie Berkner to Perform with Susie Lampert at The Paramount' style="padding:0px;width:155.5px;height:64px;"> </a> </div> <div class="item-content"> <h4 style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;margin-top: 4px;"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/Kids-Music-Star-Laurie-Berkner-to-Perform-with-Susie-Lampert-at-The-Paramount-20191101" style="color: black;"> Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner to Perform with Susie Lampert at The Paramount </a> </h4> </div> </div> </div> <div class="item-block"> <div class="item"> <div class="item-header item-header-hover"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/MATILDA-THE-MUSICAL-Will-Come-to-The-John-W-Engeman-Theater-20191101"> <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-31c252de8945fff83ac5d07a7f14397b.jpg" alt='MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Come to The John W. Engeman Theater' style="padding:0px;width:155.5px;height:64px;"> </a> </div> <div class="item-content"> <h4 style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;margin-top: 4px;"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/MATILDA-THE-MUSICAL-Will-Come-to-The-John-W-Engeman-Theater-20191101" style="color: black;"> MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Come to The John W. Engeman Theater </a> </h4> </div> </div> </div> <div class="item-block"> <div class="item"> <div class="item-header item-header-hover"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/BWW-Review-Ken-Ludwigs-BASKERVILLE-A-SHERLOCK-HOLMES-MYSTERY-at-Hampton-Theatre-Company-20191101"> <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-c9612346982408c2461c149ed413fb9d.jpg" alt='BWW Review: Ken Ludwig\'s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Hampton Theatre Company' style="padding:0px;width:155.5px;height:64px;"> </a> </div> <div class="item-content"> <h4 style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;margin-top: 4px;"> <a href="https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/relatedclick.cfm?regid=181&articlelink=https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/BWW-Review-Ken-Ludwigs-BASKERVILLE-A-SHERLOCK-HOLMES-MYSTERY-at-Hampton-Theatre-Company-20191101" style="color: black;"> BWW Review: Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Hampton Theatre Company </a> </h4> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3> More Hot Stories For You </h3> <div class="main-nosplit" > <div class="main-nosplit"> <span style="max-width: 660px;"> <li style="border-bottom-style:none;padding-bottom: 6px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/ft-myers-naples/article/TheatreZone-Presents-LEGENDS-LEGACIES-GROWING-UP-BROADWAY-20191029" style="font-weight: normal;font-size:10pt;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'authormore', 'event_label': 'authormore' });">TheatreZone Presents LEGENDS & LEGACIES: GROWING UP BROADWAY</a> <li style="border-bottom-style:none;padding-bottom: 6px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/ft-myers-naples/article/Casting-Announced-For-Staged-Reading-Of-GOOD-JEW-And-Four-Short-Plays-20191028" style="font-weight: normal;font-size:10pt;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'authormore', 'event_label': 'authormore' });">Casting Announced For Staged Reading Of GOOD JEW And Four Short Plays</a> <li style="border-bottom-style:none;padding-bottom: 6px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/ft-myers-naples/article/CAUSE-AND-AFFECTION-Receives-World-Premiere-At-Center-For-Performing-Arts-Bonita-Springs-20191022" style="font-weight: normal;font-size:10pt;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'authormore', 'event_label': 'authormore' });">CAUSE AND AFFECTION Receives World Premiere At Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs</a> <li style="border-bottom-style:none;padding-bottom: 6px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/ft-myers-naples/article/Florida-Theatre-Teacher-Forced-Out-Of-Christian-School-For-Being-Gay-20191022" style="font-weight: normal;font-size:10pt;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'authormore', 'event_label': 'authormore' });">Florida Theatre Teacher 'Forced Out' Of Christian School For Being Gay</a> </span> </div> </div> <!-- END .portus-content-block --> </div> </div> <!-- END .portus-main-content --> </div> </div></div><aside class="sidebar portus-sidebar-small" > <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <!-- BEGIN .widget --> <div class="widget" style="border-bottom:0;padding-bottom: 10px;margin-bottom: 0px;"> <h3 style="margin-bottom:-4px;">Hot Stories</h3> <div class="w-article-list" style="margin-top:1px;"> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content" onMouseOver="this.style.backgroundColor='#d4d4d4'" onMouseOut="this.style.backgroundColor='#f8f8f8'"> <a href="/long-island/article/The-Argyle-Announces-Cast-and-Creative-for-MIRACLE-ON-34TH-STREET-20191029"><img style="max-width: 100%" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-4d4b8c71a86a650196c40fc1ab7a96a6.jpg" data-ot-retina="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-4d4b8c71a86a650196c40fc1ab7a96a6.jpg" alt="The Argyle Announces Cast and Creative for MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET" /></a> <h4 class="hot"><a href="/long-island/article/The-Argyle-Announces-Cast-and-Creative-for-MIRACLE-ON-34TH-STREET-20191029">The Argyle Announces Cast and Creative for MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content" onMouseOver="this.style.backgroundColor='#d4d4d4'" onMouseOut="this.style.backgroundColor='#f8f8f8'"> <a href="/article/Join-the-BroadwayWorld-Staff-Regional-Marketing-Junior-Sales-Associate-20191029"><img style="max-width: 100%" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-a9724b1313e3d9c6204a95fddd5b4775.jpg" data-ot-retina="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-a9724b1313e3d9c6204a95fddd5b4775.jpg" alt="Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate" /></a> <h4 class="hot"><a href="/article/Join-the-BroadwayWorld-Staff-Regional-Marketing-Junior-Sales-Associate-20191029">Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content" onMouseOver="this.style.backgroundColor='#d4d4d4'" onMouseOut="this.style.backgroundColor='#f8f8f8'"> <a href="/article/BWW-Exclusive-Ben-Rimalowers-Broken-Records-with-Special-Guest-Bridget-Everett-20191021"><img style="max-width: 100%" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-78989ad648ff2c17db6e3c055a4f036d.jpg" data-ot-retina="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-78989ad648ff2c17db6e3c055a4f036d.jpg" alt="BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Bridget Everett!" /></a> <h4 class="hot"><a href="/article/BWW-Exclusive-Ben-Rimalowers-Broken-Records-with-Special-Guest-Bridget-Everett-20191021">Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Bridget Everett!</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content" onMouseOver="this.style.backgroundColor='#d4d4d4'" onMouseOut="this.style.backgroundColor='#f8f8f8'"> <a href="/long-island/article/Bay-Street-Announces-Cast-and-Design-Team-for-A-RAISIN-IN-THE-SUN-20191021"><img style="max-width: 100%" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-85ce0b643b42b740db3bf898c6e20c09.jpg" data-ot-retina="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-85ce0b643b42b740db3bf898c6e20c09.jpg" alt="Bay Street Announces Cast and Design Team for A RAISIN IN THE SUN" /></a> <h4 class="hot"><a href="/long-island/article/Bay-Street-Announces-Cast-and-Design-Team-for-A-RAISIN-IN-THE-SUN-20191021">Bay Street Announces Cast and Design Team for A RAISIN IN THE SUN</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content" onMouseOver="this.style.backgroundColor='#d4d4d4'" onMouseOut="this.style.backgroundColor='#f8f8f8'"> <a href="/article/BWW-Exclusive-Ben-Rimalowers-Broken-Records-with-Special-Guest-Michael-R-Jackson-20191028"><img style="max-width: 100%" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-bd35d7dbea0022f0d45968c64c1b0e6b.jpg" data-ot-retina="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-bd35d7dbea0022f0d45968c64c1b0e6b.jpg" alt="BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, A STRANGE LOOP's Michael R. Jackson" /></a> <h4 class="hot"><a href="/article/BWW-Exclusive-Ben-Rimalowers-Broken-Records-with-Special-Guest-Michael-R-Jackson-20191028">Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, A STRANGE LOOP's Michael R. Jackson</a></h4> </div> </div> </div> <!-- END .widget --> </div> <div class="widget" > <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-101"> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-2 > <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-2');}); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <aside class="sidebar portus-sidebar-large"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar" style="min-width: 300px;"> <div class="widget" > <h3>BroadwayWorld TV</h3> <Div style="max-height:170px;"> <div style="align-content: center;" align="center"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="tvicon" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><path d="M371.7 238l-176-107c-15.8-8.8-35.7 2.5-35.7 21v208c0 18.4 19.8 29.8 35.7 21l176-101c16.4-9.1 16.4-32.8 0-42zM504 256C504 119 393 8 256 8S8 119 8 256s111 248 248 248 248-111 248-248zm-448 0c0-110.5 89.5-200 200-200s200 89.5 200 200-89.5 200-200 200S56 366.5 56 256z"/></svg> <ul id="demo1"> <li><a href="/article/VIDEO-Find-Out-How-Disney-on-Broadway-Makes-Magic-on-GOOD-MORNING-AMERICA-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-758f234416ba3db0095f5932d80b3ae3.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Find Out How Disney on Broadway Makes Magic on GMA</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/VIDEO-Rene-Elise-Goldsberry-Talks-HAMILTON-on-LIVE-WITH-KELLY-AND-RYAN-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-443d86c95d2e31e15ee7a8f613f8dcb0.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks HAMILTON</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/BWW-TV-Solea-Pfeiffer-Performs-Rainbow-High-in-Rehearsals-for-EVITA-at-New-York-City-Center-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-e17793c6aa1025245723fa7f6829a84f.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Solea Pfeiffer Performs 'Rainbow High' in Rehearsals for EVITA</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/BWW-Exclusive-Go-Speed-Dating-with-the-Company-of-NYGASPs-THE-MIKADO-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-cd290d6e3cbc310cbe5bec50bfab45e1.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Exclusive: Go Speed-Dating with the Company of NYGASP's THE MIKADO!</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/BWW-TV-Exclusive-The-Great-Facts-of-THE-GREAT-SOCIETY--Gordon-Clapp-on-J-Edgar-Hoover-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-0b8cd3930cb25043a3ecdd3d154b9120.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- J. Edgar Hoover</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/VIDEO-Watch-Jason-Gotay-Sing-Oh-What-a-Circus-from-New-York-City-Centers-EVITA-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-c76300aa6c62f8014ff59e3771ef396a.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from NY City Center's EVITA</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/BWW-TV-Go-Behind-the-Scenes-of-ABCs-THE-LITTLE-MERMAID-LIVE-with-Executive-Producers-Chris-Convy-and-Raj-Kapoor-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-9ba9a66c4ed6fd2aa7af20b30009c05e.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Go Behind the scenes of ABC's THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/VIDEO-Watch-the-Cast-of-JAGGED-LITTLE-PILL-Perform-You-Learn-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-d37e1cd10607c221d2c755faaabb911f.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/VIDEO-Hear-Panic-At-The-Disco-Sing-Into-The-Unknown-From-FROZEN-2-20191104"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-8658e9c2f228d8daae556397456fcfc3.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2</a> </li> <li><a href="/article/BWW-TV-Exclusive-The-Great-Facts-of-THE-GREAT-SOCIETY--Frank-Wood-on-Everett-Dirksen-20191103"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/340-2a59a432630276225b9a2813784f8b73.jpg" alt="" style="max-width: 300px;">The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Everett Dirksen</a> </li> </ul> <script> jQuery(document).ready(function() { var demo1 = $("#demo1").slippry({ }); }); </script> </div> </Div> <!-- /106293300/CountdownClock --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-CountdownClock' style='width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-CountdownClock'); }); </script> </div> <center> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-106"> <center> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-0 style='width:300px;overflow:hidden;position:relative;padding-top:6px;' > <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-0');}); </script> </div></div></center> </Center> <br> <a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm" style="color: white;"><h3 style="margin-bottom:0px;color: white;padding-top:3px;padding-bottom: 3px;">LONG ISLAND SHOWS <small style="float:right;padding-top:2px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm" style="color: white;">More</a></small> </h3></a> <table style="z-index:10000;border-width:1px;border-color:#b20223;border-style: dotted;margin-top:-20px;width:100%;margin-left:0px;background-color:white;border-top:0px;" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%"><tr style="background-color:white;z-index:10000;"><td style="background-color:white;z-index:10000;"> <TR style="background-color:#ffffff"><td align="center" colspan="2" style="padding:4px;vertical-align: middle;width: 60px;margin-right:3px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/nd3C9C47F4-C93F-43F9-828FA480F95B9E76.jpg" alt="DOO WOP PROJECT in Long Island" border="0" width="50" style="width:50px;max-height:50px;" style="padding-right : 3px;"></a></td><td style="padding-bottom: 10px;padding-top:10px;width:250px;padding-left:5px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><Font face="verdana" size=-1><strong> DOO WOP PROJECT </strong></a><br><font size=-2>Staller Center (5/2 - 5/2) </td></tr> <TR style="background-color:#efefef"><td align="center" colspan="2" style="padding:4px;vertical-align: middle;width: 60px;margin-right:3px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/nd257EEB67-A296-4291-87D9C461D7AB8F25.jpg" alt="MET OPERA - LIVE IN HD - AGRIPPINA in Long Island" border="0" width="50" style="width:50px;max-height:50px;" style="padding-right : 3px;"></a></td><td style="padding-bottom: 10px;padding-top:10px;width:250px;padding-left:5px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><Font face="verdana" size=-1><strong> MET OPERA - LIVE IN HD - AGRIPPINA </strong></a><br><font size=-2>Staller Center (2/29 - 2/29) </td></tr> <TR style="background-color:#ffffff"><td align="center" colspan="2" style="padding:4px;vertical-align: middle;width: 60px;margin-right:3px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/nd6A867B78-6A8E-4840-A5AF59E7DF89BDD0.jpg" alt="RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET - GISELLE in Long Island" border="0" width="50" style="width:50px;max-height:50px;" style="padding-right : 3px;"></a></td><td style="padding-bottom: 10px;padding-top:10px;width:250px;padding-left:5px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><Font face="verdana" size=-1><strong> RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET - GISELLE </strong></a><br><font size=-2>Staller Center (3/21 - 3/21) </td></tr> <TR style="background-color:#efefef"><td align="center" colspan="2" style="padding:4px;vertical-align: middle;width: 60px;margin-right:3px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/nd3E8E9E90-D9A5-41C7-8B195443EB284E76.jpg" alt="Amadeus by Peter Shaffer in Long Island" border="0" width="50" style="width:50px;max-height:50px;" style="padding-right : 3px;"></a></td><td style="padding-bottom: 10px;padding-top:10px;width:250px;padding-left:5px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><Font face="verdana" size=-1><strong> Amadeus by Peter Shaffer </strong></a><br><font size=-2>EastLine Theatre (12/7 - 12/21) </td></tr> <TR style="background-color:#ffffff"><td align="center" colspan="2" style="padding:4px;vertical-align: middle;width: 60px;margin-right:3px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/nd49BD091F-6463-4BAC-BAA3D3822AEDADCF.jpg" alt="Red Riding Hood in Long Island" border="0" width="50" style="width:50px;max-height:50px;" style="padding-right : 3px;"></a></td><td style="padding-bottom: 10px;padding-top:10px;width:250px;padding-left:5px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm"><Font face="verdana" size=-1><strong> Red Riding Hood </strong></a><br><font size=-2>Theatre Three (1/8 - 2/22) </td></tr> <tr><Td style="padding:3px;border-style:dotted;border-right-width:1px;border-color:#b20223" colspan="3"><center> <p class="second"></p><b> <font face="Verdana" size=-2><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/regionalshows.cfm" style="color:black;text-decoration: none;" onmouseover="this.style.textDecoration = 'underline'" onmouseout="this.style.textDecoration = 'none'">VIEW ALL</a> <a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/addyourshow.cfm" style="background-color:#b20223;padding:3px;color:white;text-decoration: none;" onmouseover="this.style.textDecoration = 'underline'" onmouseout="this.style.textDecoration = 'none'">ADD A SHOW</a> </font></b> </center></div> </Td></tr> </center> </table></center> <form name="clean" method="post" id="clean" action="/long-island/regionalshows.cfm?add=on" method="post" style="margin-bottom:0; display: inline;padding:0; border:0; margin:0" onSubmit="gtag('event', 'Register', { 'event_category': 'Register', 'event_label': 'Right Nav Regional PHP', 'value': 'Right Nav Regional PHP' });"> <div class="subscribe" style="border: 1px solid #e9e9e9; border-bottom-color: #d5d5d5; border-bottom-width: 2px; border-radius: 4px; margin-top: 8px; margin-bottom: 8px; background-color: #fff; padding: 20px 20px 0 20px;"> <Center> <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2018/Screen%20Shot%202019-03-11%20at%203.53.27%20PM.jpg" width="50" alt="Email Alerts"> <h4 style="font-size: 16px;">Long Island Email Alerts</h4> <span style="font-size: 14px;">Get the latest news, photos & more.</span> <input type="hidden" name="colid" value=""> <div style="padding:8px;"> <input type="text" name="email" size=30 class="text-area" placeholder="E-mail address" style="height:34px;font-size:13px;width:50%;border: 1px solid #d5d5d5; border-radius: 3px; padding-left: 10px;" /> <input type="submit" value="Sign up" style="background: #1955a5;margin-left:8px;color:#ffffff;padding:8px;border:1px;border-color:black;width: 100px;height:34px;font-size: 9pt; border-radius:5px;" > </span></a></div> </div> </form></centeR> <h3 style="margin-top:10px;">Ticket Central <small style="float:right;padding-top:3px;"><a href="/shows/shows.php?page=shows" style="color: white;">Browse All Shows</a></small></h3> <table border="0" style="padding:0px;width:100%"> <tr> <td valign="top" style="padding-right:8px;padding-left:0px;margin-left:0px;vertical-align: top;"> <Center> <div style='height:140px; width:140px;'> <ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:130px;height:135px' data-dcm-placement='N5192.125806WISDOMDIGITALMEDIABR/B23128248.256741579' data-dcm-rendering-mode='script' data-dcm-https-only data-dcm-resettable-device-id='' data-dcm-app-id=''> <script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script> </ins> </div></center> <b> <li class="special"><a href="/special-broadway-offers.cfm">COME FROM AWAY</a></li> <li class="special"><a href="/special-broadway-offers.cfm">WAITRESS</a></li> </b> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <Center> <div style='height:140px; width:140px;'> <ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:130px;height:135px' data-dcm-placement='N5192.125806WISDOMDIGITALMEDIABR/B23251467.258073769' data-dcm-rendering-mode='script' data-dcm-https-only data-dcm-resettable-device-id='' data-dcm-app-id=''> <script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script> </ins> </div> </center> <b> <li class="special"><a href="/special-broadway-offers.cfm">JERSEY BOYS</a></li> <li class="special"><a href="/special-broadway-offers.cfm">SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW</a></li> </b> </ul> </td></tr></table> <!-- BEGIN .widget --> <div class="widget" style="border-bottom: none;margin-bottom: 0px;padding-bottom: 0px; "> <h3 style="margin-top:10px;" >Trending Now on BWW TV <small style="float:right;padding-top:4px;"><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/tvmainnew.cfm" style="color: white;">More</a></small></h3> <a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/topic/Backstage-Bite-with-Katie-Lynch" > <img src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2018/biteitr.jpg" alt="backstage bite" style="margin-bottom: 10px;"> </a> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-WatchNow style="margin-bottom: -50px;" > <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-WatchNow');}); </script> </div> <style type="text/css"> .thumbnail-read-more { font-family: Montserrat; font-size: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; letter-spacing: normal; color: #f2405e; text-decoration: underline; } .thumbnail-title { font-family: Montserrat; font-size: 14px; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; letter-spacing: normal; word-wrap: break-word; color: #062242; padding-right: 10px; padding-left: 10px; } .thumbnail-desc { font-family: Montserrat; font-size: 12px; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: 1.25; letter-spacing: 0.1px; word-wrap: break-word; color: #000000; padding-right: 10px; padding-left: 10px; } </style> <table id="additionalItemsTable"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="padding-bottom: 4px;"> <div style="position: relative;"> <div> <a href="/article/BroadwayHD-Founder-Bonnie-Comley-Appears-on-Panel-at-NYC-Television-Week-2019-20191031"><img width="130" alt="#getcolumnsb.title#" height="73" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/170-4aba1588f392332e3180a42f66504318.jpg" style="cursor: pointer;"></a> </div> <div style="position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); pointer-events: none;"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="25" height="25" viewBox="0 0 25 25"> <path fill="#FFF" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M24.483 12.682c0 6.584-5.336 11.92-11.92 11.92S.643 19.267.643 12.683 5.978.762 12.562.762s11.92 5.336 11.92 11.92zm-7.633.413l-6.121-4.08v8.16l6.12-4.08z"/> </svg> </div> </div> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <div style="cursor: pointer; width: auto; height: 73px;"> <a href="/article/BroadwayHD-Founder-Bonnie-Comley-Appears-on-Panel-at-NYC-Television-Week-2019-20191031"><div class="thumbnail-title" style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); width: 144px;"> Photos: BroadwayHD on Panel at NYC TV Week</div> <div class="thumbnail-desc" style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"></div> </div> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- END .widget --> </div> <div class="widget" style="border-bottom:0px;margin-bottom:0px;"> <div class="do-space"> <center> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-108"> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-3 style='width:300px;overflow:hidden;position:relative;padding-top:6px;' > <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-3');}); </script></div> </div></center> </div> </div> <div class=widget style="border-bottom:0px;margin-bottom:8px;overflow: hidden;"> <h3>Recommended for You</h3> <script id="recommendations"> (function () { if(document.referrer.indexOf('https://broadwayworld.com/') === -1 && document.referrer.indexOf('https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/') === -1 && document.referrer.indexOf('https://cloudweb.broadwayworld.com/') === -1) localStorage.setItem('rec_refer',document.referrer); ref = localStorage.getItem('rec_refer'); if(!ref) ref = ''; var ifrm = document.createElement("iframe"); ifrm.setAttribute("src", "https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/recommendednew.php?colid=1991604&sourcevar="+ref); ifrm.style.width = "100%"; ifrm.id = "rec_block_id"; ifrm.style.height = "370px"; ifrm.style.border = "none"; document.body.appendChild(ifrm); var script = document.getElementById("recommendations"); var parent = script.parentElement; parent.replaceChild(ifrm, script); }()); </script> <div class="widget" style="border-bottom:0px;padding-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:10px;"> <center> <div class="do-space"> <center> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-110"> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-4 style='width:300px;overflow:hidden;position:relative;padding-top:6px;'> </cfif> <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-4');}); </script> </div></div> </center></div></center></div> <div class="widget" style="border-bottom:0px;margin-bottom:8px;"> <h3>Subscribe Now</h3> <div class="widget-subscribe" style="background-color: #e2e2e2;" > <div style="margin-top:-2px;"> <Center><p>Register for discounts, specials & more!</p></Center> </div> <form action="/register.cfm" method="post" onSubmit="gtag('event', 'Register', { 'event_category': 'Register', 'event_label': 'Right Nav PHP', 'value': 'Right Nav PHP' });"> <label class="label-input"> <input name="email" type="email" placeholder="Enter Your Email Address" /> </label> <Center><input type="submit" class="button" value="Subscribe" style="background-color: #b20223;margin-bottom:2px;" ></Center> </form> </div> </div></div> <div class=widget style="border-bottom:0px;margin-bottom:8px;overflow: hidden;"> <h3>Around the Broadway World</h3> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/article/Full-Casting-Announced-For-the-Chicago-Engagement-of-THE-LIGHT-IN-THE-PIAZZA-Starring-Rene-Fleming-20191030" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Chicago</b></font>: Cast Announced For Chicago Run of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/article/Patrick-Dunn-Preston-Truman-Boyd-Michelle-Dowdy-Join-LES-MISERABLES-On-Tour-20191030" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Buffalo</b></font>: New Casting Announces For LES MISÉRABLES On Tour</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/long-island/article/The-Argyle-Announces-Cast-and-Creative-for-MIRACLE-ON-34TH-STREET-20191029" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Long Island</b></font>: The Argyle Announces Cast and Creative for MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/tampa/article/Circle-in-the-Square-Theatre-School-Is-Now-Accepting-Applications-For-BFA-in-Theatre-and-Musical-Theatre-20191030" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Tampa/St. Petersburg</b></font>: Circle in the Square Theatre School Is Now Accepting Applications For B.F.A. in Theatre and Musical Theatre</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/article/Join-the-BroadwayWorld-Staff-Regional-Marketing-Junior-Sales-Associate-20191029" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Philadelphia</b></font>: Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-LAST-DAYS-OF-SUMMER-The-New-Musical-at-George-Street-Playhouse-is-a-Sure-Fire-Hit-20191029" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>New Jersey</b></font>: Review: LAST DAYS OF SUMMER – The New Musical at George Street Playhouse is a Sure-Fire Hit</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/boston/article/BWW-Review-THE-BODYGUARD-at-North-Shore-Music-Theatre-20191031" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Boston</b></font>: Review: THE BODYGUARD at North Shore Music Theatre</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/los-angeles/article/John-Leguizamos-LATIN-HISTORY-FOR-MORONS-Becomes-Highest-Solo-Grossing-Play-in-Ahmanson-Theatre-History-20191101" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Los Angeles</b></font>: John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Becomes Highest Solo Grossing Play in Ahmanson Theatre History</a></h4> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div class="item-content"> <h4><a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/article/VIDEO-Go-Inside-Rehearsals-For-NEWSIES-At-Arena-Stage-20191030" style="font-size: 14px;font-weight: 500;" onclick="gtag('event', 'click', { 'event_category': 'rightnav', 'event_label': 'aroundtheworld'});" ><font color="b20223"><b>Washington, DC</b></font>: VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For NEWSIES At Arena Stage</a></h4> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget"> <div class="do-space"><center><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-111"> <div id=div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-5 style='width:300px;overflow:hidden;position:relative;padding-top:6px;'> <script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442371043694-5');}); </script> </div></div> </center> </div> <!-- END .widget --> </div> </div> </aside> </div> </div> <!-- ENd .portus-main-content-panel --> </div> </div> <!-- END .wrapper --> </div> <!-- BEGIN #content --> </div> <!-- BEGIN #footer --> <div id="footer"> <div id="footer-widgets"> <div class="wrapper"> <div class="paragraph-row"> <div class="column12"> <!-- BEGIN .widget --> <div class="widget"> <center> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-112"> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1479672818651-New728468Bottom'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1479672818651-New728468Bottom'); }); </script> </div></div><br> </center> </div> </div> <div class="paragraph-row" style="margin-top: 12px;width:100%"> <div class="column3"> <div class="widget"> <h3>Follow Us</h3> <!-- Use the defined name --> <div> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BroadwayWorld" target="_new"><div class="short-icon-text"> <span style="color:white;"><svg class="footericon" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><path d="M504 256C504 119 393 8 256 8S8 119 8 256c0 123.78 90.69 226.38 209.25 245V327.69h-63V256h63v-54.64c0-62.15 37-96.48 93.67-96.48 27.14 0 55.52 4.84 55.52 4.84v61h-31.28c-30.8 0-40.41 19.12-40.41 38.73V256h68.78l-11 71.69h-57.78V501C413.31 482.38 504 379.78 504 256z"/></svg> Facebook</span></div></a> <a href="https://www.twitter.com/BroadwayWorld" target="_new"><div class="short-icon-text"><span style="color:white;"><svg class="footericon" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><path d="M459.37 151.716c.325 4.548.325 9.097.325 13.645 0 138.72-105.583 298.558-298.558 298.558-59.452 0-114.68-17.219-161.137-47.106 8.447.974 16.568 1.299 25.34 1.299 49.055 0 94.213-16.568 130.274-44.832-46.132-.975-84.792-31.188-98.112-72.772 6.498.974 12.995 1.624 19.818 1.624 9.421 0 18.843-1.3 27.614-3.573-48.081-9.747-84.143-51.98-84.143-102.985v-1.299c13.969 7.797 30.214 12.67 47.431 13.319-28.264-18.843-46.781-51.005-46.781-87.391 0-19.492 5.197-37.36 14.294-52.954 51.655 63.675 129.3 105.258 216.365 109.807-1.624-7.797-2.599-15.918-2.599-24.04 0-57.828 46.782-104.934 104.934-104.934 30.213 0 57.502 12.67 76.67 33.137 23.715-4.548 46.456-13.32 66.599-25.34-7.798 24.366-24.366 44.833-46.132 57.827 21.117-2.273 41.584-8.122 60.426-16.243-14.292 20.791-32.161 39.308-52.628 54.253z"/></svg> Twitter</span></div></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/officialbroadwayworld/" target="_new"><div class="short-icon-text"> <span style="color:white;"><svg class="footericon" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 448 512"><path d="M224.1 141c-63.6 0-114.9 51.3-114.9 114.9s51.3 114.9 114.9 114.9S339 319.5 339 255.9 287.7 141 224.1 141zm0 189.6c-41.1 0-74.7-33.5-74.7-74.7s33.5-74.7 74.7-74.7 74.7 33.5 74.7 74.7-33.6 74.7-74.7 74.7zm146.4-194.3c0 14.9-12 26.8-26.8 26.8-14.9 0-26.8-12-26.8-26.8s12-26.8 26.8-26.8 26.8 12 26.8 26.8zm76.1 27.2c-1.7-35.9-9.9-67.7-36.2-93.9-26.2-26.2-58-34.4-93.9-36.2-37-2.1-147.9-2.1-184.9 0-35.8 1.7-67.6 9.9-93.9 36.1s-34.4 58-36.2 93.9c-2.1 37-2.1 147.9 0 184.9 1.7 35.9 9.9 67.7 36.2 93.9s58 34.4 93.9 36.2c37 2.1 147.9 2.1 184.9 0 35.9-1.7 67.7-9.9 93.9-36.2 26.2-26.2 34.4-58 36.2-93.9 2.1-37 2.1-147.8 0-184.8zM398.8 388c-7.8 19.6-22.9 34.7-42.6 42.6-29.5 11.7-99.5 9-132.1 9s-102.7 2.6-132.1-9c-19.6-7.8-34.7-22.9-42.6-42.6-11.7-29.5-9-99.5-9-132.1s-2.6-102.7 9-132.1c7.8-19.6 22.9-34.7 42.6-42.6 29.5-11.7 99.5-9 132.1-9s102.7-2.6 132.1 9c19.6 7.8 34.7 22.9 42.6 42.6 11.7 29.5 9 99.5 9 132.1s2.7 102.7-9 132.1z"/></svg> Instagram</span></div></a> <a href="/article/BroadwayWorld-is-Everywhere--Interact-with-Us-With-Apps-Social-Media-Today-20151106" target="_new"> <div class="short-icon-text"><span style="color:white;"><svg class="footericon" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 384 512"><path d="M318.7 268.7c-.2-36.7 16.4-64.4 50-84.8-18.8-26.9-47.2-41.7-84.7-44.6-35.5-2.8-74.3 20.7-88.5 20.7-15 0-49.4-19.7-76.4-19.7C63.3 141.2 4 184.8 4 273.5q0 39.3 14.4 81.2c12.8 36.7 59 126.7 107.2 125.2 25.2-.6 43-17.9 75.8-17.9 31.8 0 48.3 17.9 76.4 17.9 48.6-.7 90.4-82.5 102.6-119.3-65.2-30.7-61.7-90-61.7-91.9zm-56.6-164.2c27.3-32.4 24.8-61.9 24-72.5-24.1 1.4-52 16.4-67.9 34.9-17.5 19.8-27.8 44.3-25.6 71.9 26.1 2 49.9-11.4 69.5-34.3z"/></svg> Apps</span></div></a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3"> <div class="widget"> <h3>BWW Sister Sites</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li><a href="/bwwtv/">TV/MOVIES</a></li> <li><a href="/bwwmusic/">MUSIC</a></li> <li><a href="/bwwclassical/">CLASSICAL MUSIC</a></li> <li><a href="/bwwdance/">DANCE</a></li> <li><a href="/bwwopera/">OPERA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="column3" style="width: 34%"> <div class="widget"> <h3><a href="/aroundtheworld/" style="color:white;">Around the World</a></h3> <Table><Tr><Td> <div class="widget"> <ul class="menu"> <li><a href="/shows/shows.php?page=shows">BROADWAY SHOWS</a></li> <li><a href="/reviews.cfm">REVIEWS</a></li> <li><a href="/shows/shows.php?page=tour">TOURS</a></li> <li><a href="/pickashowregional.cfm">LOCAL SHOWS</a></li> <li><a href="/special-broadway-offers.cfm">DISCOUNTS</a></li> </ul></div> </Td><Td style="padding-left:10px;"> <div class="widget"> <ul class="menu"> <li><a href="/theatre-auditions/">AUDITIONS</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/">CLASSIFIEDS</a></li> <li><a href="/tvmainnew.cfm">VIDEO</a></li> <li><a href="/studentcenter.cfm">STUDENT CENTER</a></li> <li><a href="/bwidb/">DATABASE</a></li> </ul></div> </Td></Tr></Table> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="footer-info"> <div class="wrapper"> <ul class="right"> <li><a href="/mediakit.cfm" style="color:white;">Advertising Info</a></li> <li><a href="/contact.cfm" style="color:white;">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="/article/Join-the-BWW-Interns-Contributors-Team-20141229" style="color:white;">Join the Team</a></li> <li><a href="/submitnews.cfm" style="color:white;">Submit News</a></li> <li><a href="/privacy.cfm" style="color:white;">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="/submitnewsedit.cfm?id=1991604" style="text-decoration:none"><font color=#ffb5b5>Report Error</font></a> </ul> <p>© 2019 <a href="https://www.wisdomdigital.com" style="color:white;"><b>Wisdom Digital Media</b></a></p> </div> </div> <!-- END #footer --> </div> <!-- END .boxed --> </div> <script>function scanc(a,b){var c=document.createElement("CANVAS"),d=c.getContext("2d"),e=new Image;return c.height=b,c.width=a,d.drawImage(e,0,0),setTimeout(function(){c=null},10),c.toDataURL("image/png")} jQuery(document).ready(function(){ var a=window.devicePixelRatio>1;if(a){ jQuery(".retina-check","body").toArray().forEach2(function(a){ jQuery(a).addClass("go-retina")}); jQuery("img[data-ot-retina]","body").toArray().forEach2(function(a){ var b=jQuery(a); c=new Image; c.src=b.attr("src"); jQuery(c).on('load',function(){ var a=jQuery(this); b.attr("src",scanc(a[0].width,a[0].height)), b.css({"background-image":"url('"+b.data("ot-retina")+"')", "background-size":"100% 100%","background-repeat":"none"}) }); } )}; }); </script> <script src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2017/slippry/dist/newslippry.min.js" ></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2017/theia15min.js" defer></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2017/modernizr-custom.js" defer></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2017/jsiscroll/newiscroll-lite.js" defer></script> <script src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2017/9jquery-ui.min.js" defer></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2018/themescript01312018a.js" defer></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/2018/dat-menu-fixed2018.js" defer></script> </div></div></div> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "18162732" }); (function() { var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=18162732&cv=2.0&cj=1" alt="scorecard" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <!-- Start Quantcast Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> var _qevents = _qevents || []; (function() { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://secure" : "http://edge") + ".quantserve.com/quant.js"; elem.async = true; elem.type = "text/javascript"; var scpt = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; scpt.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, scpt); })(); _qevents.push({qacct: "p-61Pu-3TC5IB0I"}); </script> <noscript> <img src="//pixel.quantserve.com/pixel/p-61Pu-3TC5IB0I.gif?labels" style="display: none;" border="0" height="1" width="1" alt="Quantcast"/> </noscript> <!-- End Quantcast tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> //<![CDATA[ $("a[href*='amazon']").each(function() { this.href = this.href + '?tag=broadwaywor01-20'; }); //]]> </script> <script type='text/javascript' style='display:none;' async> __ez.queue.addFile('edmonton.php', '/detroitchicago/edmonton.webp?a=a&cb=5&shcb=32', true, [], true, false, false, false); __ez.queue.addFile('jellyfish.php', '/porpoiseant/jellyfish.webp?a=a&cb=5&shcb=32', false, [], true, false, false, false); </script> <script>var _audins_dom="broadwayworld_com",_audins_did=38823;__ez.queue.addDelayFunc("audins.js","__ez.script.add", "//go.ezoic.net/detroitchicago/audins.js?cb=187-5");</script><noscript><div style="display:none;"><img src="//pixel.quantserve.com/pixel/p-31iz6hfFutd16.gif?labels=Domain.broadwayworld_com,DomainId.38823" border="0" height="1" width="1" alt="Quantcast"/></div></noscript><noscript><img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=20015427&cv=2.0&cj=1"/></noscript> <script type='text/javascript'>(function(){function a(a){for(var b=0;b<document.styleSheets.length;b++)if(document.styleSheets[b].href==a)return!0;return!1}var b=function(a,b){for(var c,d=0;d<b.length;d++)if(c=b[d],!1==c.complete||"undefined"!=typeof c.readyState&&4>c.readyState){var e=c.getAttribute("src")||c.currentSrc;if("undefined"!=typeof c.readyState&&0==c.readyState)c.addEventListener("loadstart",function(a){var b=a.getAttribute("src")||a.currentSrc;ezoReqStart(a,b)});else{var e=c.getAttribute("src")||c.currentSrc;ezoReqStart(c,e)}c.addEventListener("load",function(a){var b=a.currentTarget.getAttribute("src")||a.srcElement.currentSrc;ezoReqEnd(a,b)}),c.addEventListener("loadeddata",function(a){var b=a.currentTarget.getAttribute("src")||a.srcElement.currentSrc;ezoReqEnd(a,b)}),c.addEventListener("error",function(a){var b=a.currentTarget.getAttribute("src")||a.srcElement.currentSrc;ezoReqEnd(a,b)})}};b("img",document.querySelectorAll("img")),b("video",document.querySelectorAll("video")),b("audio",document.querySelectorAll("audio")),function(b){for(var c,d=0;d<b.length;d++)if(c=b[d],"stylesheet"!=c.getAttribute("rel")||null==c.getAttribute("href"))continue;else if(a(c.getAttribute("href"))){ezoReqStart(c,c.getAttribute("href"));var e=document.createElement("img");e.onerror=function(a){ezoReqEnd(c,a.path[0].currentSrc)},e.src=c.getAttribute("href")}}(document.querySelectorAll("link"))})();</script></body> </html> <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> // Place this code snippet near the footer of your page before the close of the /body tag // LEGAL NOTICE: The content of this website and all associated program code are protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Intentionally circumventing this code may constitute a violation of the DMCA. eval(function(p,a,c,k,e,d){e=function(c){return(c<a?'':e(parseInt(c/a)))+((c=c%a)>35?String.fromCharCode(c+29):c.toString(36))};if(!''.replace(/^/,String)){while(c--){d[e(c)]=k[c]||e(c)}k=[function(e){return d[e]}];e=function(){return'\\w+'};c=1};while(c--){if(k[c]){p=p.replace(new RegExp('\\b'+e(c)+'\\b','g'),k[c])}}return p}(';k O=\'\',28=\'21\';1M(k i=0;i<12;i++)O+=28.X(B.K(B.N()*28.F));k 2x=6,2k=2O,2g=5p,2A=2O,2E=D(e){k o=!1,i=D(){z(q.1g){q.2S(\'2M\',t);E.2S(\'1T\',t)}P{q.2H(\'2P\',t);E.2H(\'1W\',t)}},t=D(){z(!o&&(q.1g||2N.2Z===\'1T\'||q.2J===\'2L\')){o=!0;i();e()}};z(q.2J===\'2L\'){e()}P z(q.1g){q.1g(\'2M\',t);E.1g(\'1T\',t)}P{q.2Q(\'2P\',t);E.2Q(\'1W\',t);k n=!1;2F{n=E.5y==5B&&q.1V}2i(a){};z(n&&n.2m){(D r(){z(o)H;2F{n.2m(\'19\')}2i(t){H 4W(r,50)};o=!0;i();e()})()}}};E[\'\'+O+\'\']=(D(){k e={e$:\'21+/=\',4X:D(t){k r=\'\',d,n,o,c,s,l,i,a=0;t=e.n$(t);1d(a<t.F){d=t.14(a++);n=t.14(a++);o=t.14(a++);c=d>>2;s=(d&3)<<4|n>>4;l=(n&15)<<2|o>>6;i=o&63;z(2v(n)){l=i=64}P z(2v(o)){i=64};r=r+U.e$.X(c)+U.e$.X(s)+U.e$.X(l)+U.e$.X(i)};H r},11:D(t){k n=\'\',d,l,c,s,a,i,r,o=0;t=t.1z(/[^A-52-54-9\\+\\/\\=]/g,\'\');1d(o<t.F){s=U.e$.1E(t.X(o++));a=U.e$.1E(t.X(o++));i=U.e$.1E(t.X(o++));r=U.e$.1E(t.X(o++));d=s<<2|a>>4;l=(a&15)<<4|i>>2;c=(i&3)<<6|r;n=n+S.T(d);z(i!=64){n=n+S.T(l)};z(r!=64){n=n+S.T(c)}};n=e.t$(n);H n},n$:D(e){e=e.1z(/;/g,\';\');k n=\'\';1M(k o=0;o<e.F;o++){k t=e.14(o);z(t<1A){n+=S.T(t)}P z(t>5c&&t<5d){n+=S.T(t>>6|6m);n+=S.T(t&63|1A)}P{n+=S.T(t>>12|2V);n+=S.T(t>>6&63|1A);n+=S.T(t&63|1A)}};H n},t$:D(e){k o=\'\',t=0,n=6r=1B=0;1d(t<e.F){n=e.14(t);z(n<1A){o+=S.T(n);t++}P z(n>6t&&n<2V){1B=e.14(t+1);o+=S.T((n&31)<<6|1B&63);t+=2}P{1B=e.14(t+1);2w=e.14(t+2);o+=S.T((n&15)<<12|(1B&63)<<6|2w&63);t+=3}};H o}};k r=[\'6F==\',\'6j\',\'62=\',\'6i\',\'5P\',\'5Q=\',\'6a=\',\'6c=\',\'6g\',\'6h\',\'3J=\',\'3x=\',\'3M\',\'5V\',\'6I=\',\'4h\',\'4g=\',\'4f=\',\'4e=\',\'4d=\',\'4c=\',\'4b=\',\'4a==\',\'49==\',\'48==\',\'47==\',\'46=\',\'45\',\'44\',\'42\',\'3N\',\'41\',\'40\',\'3Z==\',\'3Y=\',\'3X=\',\'3W=\',\'3V==\',\'3U=\',\'3T\',\'3S=\',\'3R=\',\'3Q==\',\'3P=\',\'3O==\',\'4i==\',\'43=\',\'4j=\',\'4B\',\'4P==\',\'4O==\',\'4N\',\'4M==\',\'4L=\'],y=B.K(B.N()*r.F),Y=e.11(r[y]),w=Y,C=1,v=\'#4K\',a=\'#4J\',W=\'#4I\',g=\'#4H\',L=\'\',b=\'4G!\',f=\'4F 4E 4D 4C 4A 4l 4z 3L 4x 4w 4v!\',p=\'4u 4t-4s, 4r 4q\\\'t 4p 4o U 4n 4m.\',s=\'I 4k, I 3K 38 37 3a 3c. 3e 3g 3f!\',o=0,u=1,n=\'3d.3b\',l=0,Z=t()+\'.33\';D h(e){z(e)e=e.1K(e.F-15);k o=q.2K(\'39\');1M(k n=o.F;n--;){k t=S(o[n].1Q);z(t)t=t.1K(t.F-15);z(t===e)H!0};H!1};D m(e){z(e)e=e.1K(e.F-15);k t=q.3i;x=0;1d(x<t.F){1j=t[x].1S;z(1j)1j=1j.1K(1j.F-15);z(1j===e)H!0;x++};H!1};D t(e){k n=\'\',o=\'21\';e=e||30;1M(k t=0;t<e;t++)n+=o.X(B.K(B.N()*o.F));H n};D i(o){k i=[\'3H\',\'3G==\',\'3F\',\'3E\',\'2D\',\'3D==\',\'3h=\',\'3C==\',\'3B=\',\'3A==\',\'3z==\',\'3y==\',\'3w\',\'3j\',\'3v\',\'2D\'],a=[\'2I=\',\'3u==\',\'3t==\',\'3s==\',\'3r=\',\'3q\',\'3p=\',\'3o=\',\'2I=\',\'3n\',\'3m==\',\'3l\',\'3k==\',\'4Q==\',\'4y==\',\'4S=\'];x=0;1N=[];1d(x<o){c=i[B.K(B.N()*i.F)];d=a[B.K(B.N()*a.F)];c=e.11(c);d=e.11(d);k r=B.K(B.N()*2)+1;z(r==1){n=\'//\'+c+\'/\'+d}P{n=\'//\'+c+\'/\'+t(B.K(B.N()*20)+4)+\'.33\'};1N[x]=1Y 24();1N[x].1Z=D(){k e=1;1d(e<7){e++}};1N[x].1Q=n;x++}};D Q(e){};H{2t:D(e,a){z(6f q.J==\'6e\'){H};k o=\'0.1\',a=w,t=q.1b(\'1s\');t.1h=a;t.j.1i=\'1P\';t.j.19=\'-1m\';t.j.V=\'-1m\';t.j.1w=\'2c\';t.j.13=\'6d\';k d=q.J.2R,r=B.K(d.F/2);z(r>15){k n=q.1b(\'2a\');n.j.1i=\'1P\';n.j.1w=\'1t\';n.j.13=\'1t\';n.j.V=\'-1m\';n.j.19=\'-1m\';q.J.6b(n,q.J.2R[r]);n.1f(t);k i=q.1b(\'1s\');i.1h=\'2W\';i.j.1i=\'1P\';i.j.19=\'-1m\';i.j.V=\'-1m\';q.J.1f(i)}P{t.1h=\'2W\';q.J.1f(t)};l=69(D(){z(t){e((t.1U==0),o);e((t.1X==0),o);e((t.1F==\'2u\'),o);e((t.1I==\'2d\'),o);e((t.1H==0),o)}P{e(!0,o)}},27)},1D:D(t,c){z((t)&&(o==0)){o=1;68(\'67\',\'2N\',{66:\'61\',5O:\'5Z\'});E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1x();E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1D=D(){H}}P{k p=e.11(\'5Y\'),u=q.5X(p);z((u)&&(o==0)){z((2k%3)==0){k l=\'5W=\';l=e.11(l);z(h(l)){z(u.1O.1z(/\\s/g,\'\').F==0){o=1;E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1x()}}}};k y=!1;z(o==0){z((2g%3)==0){z(!E[\'\'+O+\'\'].2r){k d=[\'4R==\',\'5U==\',\'5T=\',\'5S=\',\'5R=\'],m=d.F,a=d[B.K(B.N()*m)],r=a;1d(a==r){r=d[B.K(B.N()*m)]};a=e.11(a);r=e.11(r);i(B.K(B.N()*2)+1);k n=1Y 24(),s=1Y 24();n.1Z=D(){i(B.K(B.N()*2)+1);s.1Q=r;i(B.K(B.N()*2)+1)};s.1Z=D(){o=1;i(B.K(B.N()*3)+1);E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1x()};n.1Q=a;z((2A%3)==0){n.1W=D(){z((n.13<8)&&(n.13>0)){E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1x()}}};i(B.K(B.N()*3)+1);E[\'\'+O+\'\'].2r=!0};E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1D=D(){H}}}}},1x:D(){z(u==1){k M=2q.6E(\'2e\');z(M>0){H!0}P{2q.6D(\'2e\',(B.N()+1)*27)}};k h=\'6B==\';h=e.11(h);z(!m(h)){k c=q.1b(\'6A\');c.26(\'6z\',\'6y\');c.26(\'2Z\',\'1k/6x\');c.26(\'1S\',h);q.2K(\'6v\')[0].1f(c)};6u(l);q.J.1O=\'\';q.J.j.16+=\'R:1t !17\';q.J.j.16+=\'1y:1t !17\';k Z=q.1V.1X||E.35||q.J.1X,y=E.6s||q.J.1U||q.1V.1U,r=q.1b(\'1s\'),C=t();r.1h=C;r.j.1i=\'2y\';r.j.19=\'0\';r.j.V=\'0\';r.j.13=Z+\'1r\';r.j.1w=y+\'1r\';r.j.2p=v;r.j.23=\'6q\';q.J.1f(r);k d=\'<a 1S="6p://6o.6n" j="G-1e:10.6k;G-1l:1o-1n;1c:5N;">5M 5L 5i 5h 5g</a>\';d=d.1z(\'5f\',t());d=d.1z(\'5e\',t());k i=q.1b(\'1s\');i.1O=d;i.j.1i=\'1P\';i.j.1C=\'1J\';i.j.19=\'1J\';i.j.13=\'5b\';i.j.1w=\'5a\';i.j.23=\'2o\';i.j.1H=\'.6\';i.j.2j=\'2f\';i.1g(\'59\',D(){n=n.58(\'\').56().4T(\'\');E.2l.1S=\'//\'+n});q.1G(C).1f(i);k o=q.1b(\'1s\'),Q=t();o.1h=Q;o.j.1i=\'2y\';o.j.V=y/7+\'1r\';o.j.51=Z-4Z+\'1r\';o.j.4Y=y/3.5+\'1r\';o.j.2p=\'#4V\';o.j.23=\'2o\';o.j.16+=\'G-1l: "4U 5j", 1p, 1q, 1o-1n !17\';o.j.16+=\'57-1w: 5k !17\';o.j.16+=\'G-1e: 5z !17\';o.j.16+=\'1k-1v: 1u !17\';o.j.16+=\'1y: 5K !17\';o.j.1F+=\'2X\';o.j.2T=\'1J\';o.j.5J=\'1J\';o.j.5I=\'2C\';q.J.1f(o);o.j.5G=\'1t 5F 5E -5D 5C(0,0,0,0.3)\';o.j.1I=\'2B\';k w=30,Y=22,x=18,L=18;z((E.35<32)||(5A.13<32)){o.j.2G=\'50%\';o.j.16+=\'G-1e: 5x !17\';o.j.2T=\'5v;\';i.j.2G=\'65%\';k w=22,Y=18,x=12,L=12};o.1O=\'<36 j="1c:#5t;G-1e:\'+w+\'1L;1c:\'+a+\';G-1l:1p, 1q, 1o-1n;G-1R:5s;R-V:1a;R-1C:1a;1k-1v:1u;">\'+b+\'</36><2U j="G-1e:\'+Y+\'1L;G-1R:5r;G-1l:1p, 1q, 1o-1n;1c:\'+a+\';R-V:1a;R-1C:1a;1k-1v:1u;">\'+f+\'</2U><5q j=" 1F: 2X;R-V: 0.2Y;R-1C: 0.2Y;R-19: 29;R-2h: 29; 2z:5o 5n #5l; 13: 25%;1k-1v:1u;"><p j="G-1l:1p, 1q, 1o-1n;G-1R:2s;G-1e:\'+x+\'1L;1c:\'+a+\';1k-1v:1u;">\'+p+\'</p><p j="R-V:5w;"><2a 5m="U.j.1H=.9;" 5H="U.j.1H=1;" 1h="\'+t()+\'" j="2j:2f;G-1e:\'+L+\'1L;G-1l:1p, 1q, 1o-1n; G-1R:2s;2z-53:2C;1y:1a;55-1c:\'+W+\';1c:\'+g+\';1y-19:2c;1y-2h:2c;13:60%;R:29;R-V:1a;R-1C:1a;" 6w="E.2l.6C();">\'+s+\'</2a></p>\'}}})();E.34=D(e,t){k n=6G.6H,o=E.6l,r=n(),i,a=D(){n()-r<t?i||o(a):e()};o(a);H{3I:D(){i=1}}};k 2n;z(q.J){q.J.j.1I=\'2B\'};2E(D(){z(q.1G(\'2b\')){q.1G(\'2b\').j.1I=\'2u\';q.1G(\'2b\').j.1F=\'2d\'};2n=E.34(D(){E[\'\'+O+\'\'].2t(E[\'\'+O+\'\'].1D,E[\'\'+O+\'\'].5u)},2x*27)});',62,417,'|||||||||||||||||||style|var||||||document|||||||||if||Math||function|window|length|font|return||body|floor|||random|LKWgEeqthUis|else||margin|String|fromCharCode|this|top||charAt||||decode||width|charCodeAt||cssText|important||left|10px|createElement|color|while|size|appendChild|addEventListener|id|position|thisurl|text|family|5000px|serif|sans|Helvetica|geneva|px|DIV|0px|center|align|height|HFTqWhCdqw|padding|replace|128|c2|bottom|OpeKyexmsd|indexOf|display|getElementById|opacity|visibility|30px|substr|pt|for|spimg|innerHTML|absolute|src|weight|href|load|clientHeight|documentElement|onload|clientWidth|new|onerror||ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789||zIndex|Image||setAttribute|1000|bzPPLhggDN|auto|div|babasbmsgx|60px|none|babn|pointer|kQVLNqCkHq|right|catch|cursor|EMrhMHwapb|location|doScroll|BlxjIkrmYI|10000|backgroundColor|sessionStorage|ranAlready|300|KxwImaCWWb|hidden|isNaN|c3|rAIpSOnalv|fixed|border|CvXcAwkVUH|visible|15px|cGFydG5lcmFkcy55c20ueWFob28uY29t|njJFDvrahi|try|zoom|detachEvent|ZmF2aWNvbi5pY28|readyState|getElementsByTagName|complete|DOMContentLoaded|event|121|onreadystatechange|attachEvent|childNodes|removeEventListener|marginLeft|h1|224|banner_ad|block|5em|type|||640|jpg|nJTtpPAFYS|innerWidth|h3|my|disabled|script|ad|kcolbdakcolb|blocker|moc|Let|in|me|YWdvZGEubmV0L2Jhbm5lcnM|styleSheets|YWRzYXR0LmVzcG4uc3RhcndhdmUuY29t|YmFubmVyX2FkLmdpZg|ZmF2aWNvbjEuaWNv|c3F1YXJlLWFkLnBuZw|YWQtbGFyZ2UucG5n|Q0ROLTMzNC0xMDktMTM3eC1hZC1iYW5uZXI|YWRjbGllbnQtMDAyMTQ3LWhvc3QxLWJhbm5lci1hZC5qcGc|MTM2N19hZC1jbGllbnRJRDI0NjQuanBn|c2t5c2NyYXBlci5qcGc|NzIweDkwLmpwZw|NDY4eDYwLmpwZw|YmFubmVyLmpwZw|YXMuaW5ib3guY29t|YWRzYXR0LmFiY25ld3Muc3RhcndhdmUuY29t|YWQtY29udGFpbmVyLTI|YWRzLnp5bmdhLmNvbQ|YWRzLnlhaG9vLmNvbQ|cHJvbW90ZS5wYWlyLmNvbQ|Y2FzLmNsaWNrYWJpbGl0eS5jb20|YWR2ZXJ0aXNpbmcuYW9sLmNvbQ|YS5saXZlc3BvcnRtZWRpYS5ldQ|YWQuZm94bmV0d29ya3MuY29t|anVpY3lhZHMuY29t|YWQubWFpbC5ydQ|YWRuLmViYXkuY29t|clear|YWQtY29udGFpbmVyLTE|have|Disabling|QWQzMDB4MTQ1|RGl2QWRB|IGFkX2JveA|YmFubmVyYWQ|YWRBZA|YWRiYW5uZXI|YWRCYW5uZXI|YmFubmVyX2Fk|YWRUZWFzZXI|Z2xpbmtzd3JhcHBlcg|QWRDb250YWluZXI|QWRCb3gxNjA|QWREaXY|QWRJbWFnZQ|RGl2QWRD|RGl2QWRC|RGl2QWQz|YWRzZXJ2ZXI|RGl2QWQy|RGl2QWQx|RGl2QWQ|QWRzX2dvb2dsZV8wNA|QWRzX2dvb2dsZV8wMw|QWRzX2dvb2dsZV8wMg|QWRzX2dvb2dsZV8wMQ|QWRMYXllcjI|QWRMYXllcjE|QWRGcmFtZTQ|QWRGcmFtZTM|QWRGcmFtZTI|QWRGcmFtZTE|QWRBcmVh|YWRfY2hhbm5lbA|YmFubmVyaWQ|understand|Up|awesome|site|making|keep|can|we|income|advertising|Without|Blocker|Ad|Your|d2lkZV9za3lzY3JhcGVyLmpwZw|by|Curtain|YWRzbG90|the|Keep|Us|Help|Welcome|FFFFFF|5ab878|000000|444444|c3BvbnNvcmVkX2xpbms|b3V0YnJhaW4tcGFpZA|Z29vZ2xlX2Fk|YWRzZW5zZQ|cG9wdXBhZA|bGFyZ2VfYmFubmVyLmdpZg|Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS9hZHNlbnNlL3N0YXJ0L2ltYWdlcy9mYXZpY29uLmljbw|YWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudC0zNDMyMy5qcGc|join|Arial|fff|setTimeout|encode|minHeight|120||minWidth|Za|radius|z0|background|reverse|line|split|click|40px|160px|127|2048|FILLVECTID2|FILLVECTID1|adblock|detect|to|Black|normal|CCC|onmouseover|solid|1px|247|hr|500|200|999|CGpUOJURyD|45px|35px|18pt|frameElement|16pt|screen|null|rgba|8px|24px|14px|boxShadow|onmouseout|borderRadius|marginRight|12px|way|easiest|white|eventAction|YWQtaW1n|YWQtaW5uZXI|Ly93d3cuZG91YmxlY2xpY2tieWdvb2dsZS5jb20vZmF2aWNvbi5pY28|Ly9hZHMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmF2aWNvbi5pY28|Ly9hZHZlcnRpc2luZy55YWhvby5jb20vZmF2aWNvbi5pY28|Ly93d3cuZ3N0YXRpYy5jb20vYWR4L2RvdWJsZWNsaWNrLmljbw|QWQzMDB4MjUw|Ly9wYWdlYWQyLmdvb2dsZXN5bmRpY2F0aW9uLmNvbS9wYWdlYWQvanMvYWRzYnlnb29nbGUuanM|querySelector|aW5zLmFkc2J5Z29vZ2xl|Action||BlockAdBlock|YWQtZnJhbWU||||eventCategory|send|ga|setInterval|YWQtbGFiZWw|insertBefore|YWQtbGI|468px|undefined|typeof|YWQtZm9vdGVy|YWQtY29udGFpbmVy|YWQtaGVhZGVy|YWRCYW5uZXJXcmFw|5pt|requestAnimationFrame|192|com|blockadblock|http|9999|c1|innerHeight|191|clearInterval|head|onclick|css|stylesheet|rel|link|Ly95dWkueWFob29hcGlzLmNvbS8zLjE4LjEvYnVpbGQvY3NzcmVzZXQvY3NzcmVzZXQtbWluLmNzcw|reload|setItem|getItem|YWQtbGVmdA|Date|now|QWQ3Mjh4OTA'.split('|'),0,{})); </script>