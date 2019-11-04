Chazz Palminteri Hosts 'TIL DEATH DO US PART… YOU FIRST At Landmark Theater
Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale) is hosting Comedian/Actor Peter Fogel's hilarious multi-media solo show "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" at Port Washington's Landmark Theater (232 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050 Phone: (516) 767-6444)
The Seventy-Five minutes of non-stop laughs will happen for one performance only on Friday, Feb. 7th, 2019 (8 PM). Immediately after the performance, Fogel and Palminteri will have a Q & A with the audience.
Palminteri has an interest in making the event a success. And that's because he's also the solo show's director. The stars were certainly aligned one night when Fogel was performing his comedy in South Florida. On that one particular night, Palminteri was in attendance. He laughed so hard and was so impressed with the audience's reaction that later on while chatting with Fogel, he offered to direct the show going forward.
And Long Island Native Fogel is no stranger to Port Washington audiences. Years earlier, he did a month's run years of "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!" at the Landmark.
The absurdities of love are undoubtedly universal and perplexing especial for Eternal Bachelor Fogel. He has major commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day.
Fogel laments: "The longest relationship I've had is with Amazon's Alexa!
Sending his own mortality and, our Hapless Lothario decides to revisit the scene of all his romantic disasters. Fogel mixes his signature wit along with riotous relatable characters and takes us on a whirlwind comedic journey of searching for his soul mate and learning the meaning of a real commitment.
Critics say the show is a hilarious cross between "Men Are From Mars/Women Are From Venus and "Defending the Caveman." "Til Death Do Us Part..." is the perfect evening of Pre-Valentine's Day laughs for single, divorced, and devoted couples and is headed to Off-Broadway in the Spring.
Tickets are $38 / $33 / $28 (Friends $5 less) Friends' Pre-Sale starts Tuesday, November 5, 12 noon General Public Sale starts Friday, November 8, 12-noon Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/y3of79m5. For more show info visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com.
Peter J. Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who's performed in the United States, Canada, and Australia for over 25 years. In addition to writing and performing TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!, Peter's also been the National Touring Star of Steve Solomon's hit solo show "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!" He's also a motivational speaker, copywriter, and author of five books - that include Reboot Your Career: 27 Ways to Reinvent Yourself in The Workplace (If You Still Have a Job! www.rebootyourcareernow.com