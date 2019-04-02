Charles Calello Comes to Adelphi University

Musical magic for many of your favorite songs began with Charles Calello, arranger and producer. Calello continues to hold the Billboard magazine record for musical arranger with more Top 10 hits than anyone in the history of pop music. Calello will appear this Saturday at the Port Washington Public Library in advance of his performance Sunday at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Calello's passion for music took off at the age of 18, when he began playing in local clubs. A chance encounter with Frankie Valli in 1958 led to Calello ultimately becoming the arranger for The Four Seasons. In 1965-66 he replaced Nick Massi as the group's bassist and became a member of The Four Seasons and toured throughout that period.

After years of success with The Four Seasons, Calello went on to accept a position as a staff arranger/producer with Columbia Records. Later he became an independent arranger, producer, and composer, working on many hit songs including Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. He has worked with such diverse artists as Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Glen Campbell, Janis Ian, Barry Manilow, Juice Newton, and many others.

On October 20, 2000, Calello was honored for his talent and artistic contribution to the music industry with an induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame as one of the Four Seasons. He has also been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards.

Calello will appear at the Port Washington Public Library as part of the Inside The Musician's Mind series. PWPL's Tony Traguardo will conduct an on-stage interview to talk about Calello's career, music, and experiences. This event will be livestreamed on the Library's YouTube page.

Oh What a Night: An Afternoon with Charles Calello at Adelphi University will present Calello and his big band as they perform many hits from his discography.

Audiences will enjoy this nationally acclaimed hit-maker as he takes you on a tour that mingles highlights of his own career and entwines stories with the crowd's memories and experiences. Calello and the band will perform songs including "Sweet Caroline," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "The Name Game," "Walk Like a Man," "December 1963 (Oh What a Night)," "All By Myself," "Working My Way Back To You," "Southern Nights," "Daybreak," "After The Lovin'," "My Heart Belongs to Me" and many more.

Calello's event at the Port Washington Public Library is free and open to the public, with priority given to Port Washington residents. For more information and press inquiries, contact Sharon Maier-Kennelly at maiersk@pwpl.org or 516-883-4400.

For the Adelphi concert, tickets start at $40, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000, or via email: boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available at pac.adelphi.edu.





