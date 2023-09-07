Charity Angel Dawson, Dee Roscioli & More to Perform in BROADWAY MEMORIES at The Argyle Theatre

Charity Angel Dawson, Dee Roscioli & More to Perform in BROADWAY MEMORIES at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre proudly has unveiled an exciting lineup of special events carefully curated for its audiences throughout the year. For more information and an updated schedule, please visit Click Here.

"Our audience deserves nothing less than the absolute best, and we are dedicated to delivering entertainment experiences that transcend the ordinary. We recognize that music can transport us through time, stirring emotions and conjuring cherished memories that are uniquely personal. This profound understanding fuels our pride in curating our special events, hand-selecting the most exceptional bands that skillfully capture the very essence of iconic artists such as Frank Sinatra, ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel, Meat Loaf, Garth Brooks, along with original artists like veteran folk rocker Steve Forbert. The Argyle Theatre is equally delighted to welcome celebrated comic legend Robert Klein to its stage and the Long Island Comedy Festival, promising nights of laughter.”
Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers of The Argyle Theatre.

For a comprehensive list of the upcoming special events and an updated schedule, please visit ArgyleTheatre.com/specialevents. Join The Argyle Theatre on this extraordinary journey, where the spotlight shines on joy, laughter, and the magic of entertainment.

Special events include: 


"Perfectly Frank: A Century of Sinatra" Starring Sal Viviano

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM


Madonna & Benatar: Amber Ferrari Celebrates the Ladies of The 80’s

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Broadway Memories

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM

BROADWAY MEMORIES will showcase the talents of five of Broadway’s finest performers. Created exclusively for our venue by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the cast will recreate their most memorable musical moments and career highlights as well as demonstrate their versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question-and-answer session with our audience.

Scheduled artists include Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress; Chicago); Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Dee Roscioli (Wicked; The Cher Show),  Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), Julius Thomas III (Hamilton; Motown The Musical) and Asher Denburg (Musical Director/Accompanist). Musical selections from Hamilton, Waitress, Chicago, Wicked, Motown The Musical, Evita, Anything Goes, The Cher Show, Smokey Joe’s Café, Five Guys Named Moe, Always Patsy Cline, and much more!


Fleetwood Macked & Refugee

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM
A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac & Tom Petty

Strange Magic NY: The Ultimate ELO Tribute
Performing With; "Solid 70s"
Friday, Sept 29, 2023 at 8 PM

"All About Joel"
David Clarke's Tribute to Billy Joel
Saturday, Sept 30, 2023 at 8 pm


All Revved Up: A Tribute to Meat Loaf


All Revved Up: A Tribute to Meat Loaf 
Friday, Oct 6, 2023 at 8:00 pm


A Night of Country Music

This is Garth: A Tribute to Garth Brooks
Saturday, Oct 7, 2023 at 8:00 pm


So Good, The Neil Diamond Experience

Oct 8th 2023 @ 3:00pm
Oct 13th 2023 @ 8:00pm
Oct 15th 2023 @ 3:00pm
Sponsored by Norton & Siegel 


The Long Island Comedy Festival-Sunday Night Comedy Series 

Oct. 8th, 2023 at 7:30 pm


Misty Mountain: The Led Zeppelin Tribute

MISTY MOUNTAIN: THE Led Zeppelin TRIBUTE

Oct 14th 2023 @ 8pm 


Lance Millard as Sir Elton
A Tribute to Elton John
Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM


Joplin’s Pearl Woodstock Era Show 

Oct 21, 2023 at 8 pm


Steve Forbert & The New Renditions 

Oct 27, 2023, at 8 pm

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to Abba

October 28th at 8 pm


Evening with Robert Klein

Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM


The Shadows of the 60s

A Holiday Tribute To Motown
Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM

New Year's Eve 

Long Island Comedy Festival
Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 6:00 PM and 8:00 pm




