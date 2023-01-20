Celebrate The Legendary Women Of Soul With The HooDoo Loungers and Special Guests at Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced an all-star evening of music, Women of Soul, hosted by The HooDoo Loungers featuring Dawnette Darden on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. The East End soul favorites will welcome on stage Mama Lee and Rose Lawler to perform the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, the Staple Singers, and many more women of soul in celebration of Women's History Month.



The HooDoo Loungers have been lauded as the go-to party band of the East End. The electrifying group sold out their Queen of Soul-Tribute to Aretha Franklin concert as part of the 2019 Sag Harbor American Music Festival, and amazed audiences with their last Soul Spectacular performance in 2022. This special evening celebrates the music of some of the most iconic, beloved, and legendary female singers of the golden age of soul in honor of Women's History Month. In the capable hands of the HooDoo's vocalists Dawnette Darden, Marvin Joshua and Michael Schiano, the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and many others will elevate your soul!



Mama Lee and Rose Lawler helmed the ensemble group Mama Lee Rose and Friends. The six-member band, featuring two female lead vocalists-the mother-daughter duo Lee and A. Rose Lawler-and Jimmy Lawler on drums, Peter "Bosco" Michne on guitar, Josh Brussell on bass and Fred Gilde on keyboard, played many concerts at Bay Street Theater, including its Spring Fling benefit concert, and as special guests alongside Inda Eaton for her recent Shelter In Place performance in March 2020.



Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.