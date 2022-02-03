Casting Director Meghan Rafferty Returns For A Six-Week Workshop

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present a six-week on-camera acting workshop with professional New York casting director Meghan Rafferty starting Saturday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Classes will be held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 23, and will be held live and in-person at the Theater. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Registration is $300 for six sessions and is open to adults and kids ages 14 and up. For more information, please contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

New York casting director Meghan Rafferty is returning to Bay Street for a six-week that provides an engaging and insightful look at the on-camera audition process for film and television. This time though, Meghan's expertise and in-depth feedback will be spread over the course of six weeks! Each week participants will be given a new scene to work on; one of the weeks will be focused on "cold reading," a common phenomenon in the world of auditioning for film and television. Students will potentially have just 20 minutes to prepare an audition!

The audition process has changed drastically in the last two years. Gone are the days of crowded audition rooms. In the future, there will be more opportunities for those actors who do not live in New York City or Los Angeles. But first you must learn how to make a great self-tape. Not only will Meghan give you invaluable feedback on your scene, but she will also give participants advice on all aspects of self- taping including set-up, recording, editing and how to send an audition tape to casting directors that will bring you to the next level. Participants will be given their audition sides in advance of the class and will be put on tape during class where Meghan will then provide her invaluable feedback. The best "take" each week will be sent to the participants following that particular week's class via email. Meghan will also give her industry insight to anyone who brings their headshot and resume.

The class is open to beginners as well as seasoned professionals, Meghan a working actor herself, loves actors and truly appreciates the audition process from both sides of the table. Don't miss this truly unique opportunity to work with an industry professional who also happens to be one of only three New York casting directors who are also working actors! This workshop will occur in-person at the safe and friendly confines of Bay Street Theater!

Meghan Rafferty is a casting director and actor who, over the past 17 years has worked with some of the most respected directors, writers and producers in the television and film industry. Meghan is currently producing and casting with her business partner Mia Cusumano. Together they formed M&M Casting. Current film projects in the works: I Don't Live Today; Grad Night; and Make A Marriage Great Again. Some past projects include: The Scrapper; Paint; Antarctica; Team Marco; Centigrade; Lez Bomb (winner of the Bentonville Film Festival); American...ish; Season 1 of Falling Water for NBC/Universal; the Cannes Film Festival Golden Lion award winner for web-series, Lily-vs-Margo; and Saving Grace starring Ann Dowd . Past casting director projects include Paterson, directed by Jim Jarmusch , and the pilot episode and Season 1 of the HBO series The Leftovers. Some associate casting director credits include: Woody Allen 's Café Society, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo, Shutter Island, the pilot episode of Boardwalk Empire and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. Meghan also has a passion for teaching and has taught hundreds of on-camera classes in and around New York City and at numerous universities and colleges across the county. Meghan received her BFA in acting from Adelphi University and an MFA degree from the FSU/Asolo Theatre Conservatory. When she is not casting or teaching, Meghan continues to pursue her first love, acting. Being an actor has enriched her career as a casting director and vice-versa. She knows firsthand the challenges and frustrations that come with pursuing a career in this very competitive business. This career combination allows her to share personal experiences with her students from both perspectives. Meghan's combination of assertiveness, warmth and humor enables her to get the best out of actors. When an actor is relaxed, comfortable and having fun, the audition results are inevitably more positive.