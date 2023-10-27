Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble to Perform Flute, Strings, and Harp Concert at Cold Spring Harbor Library

Date: November 19, Time: 2:30 PM.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Sunday, November 19 @ 2:30 PM at Cold Spring Harbor Library, 95 Harbor Rd in Cold Spring Harbor, NY.

Featured music will include works by Joaquin Turina, Vincent D'Indy, Quincy Porter, Astor Piazzolla, Jean Francaix, Nino Rota, and a surprise new cover of a popular song.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

The November 19 concert is free, but reservations are required and can be made at https://coldspringharbor.librarycalendar.com/event/canta-libre-concert.

The venue is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.



