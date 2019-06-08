CRUSHING BABY ANIMALS Comes to Long Island City's Plaxall Gallery

Dirt [contained] Theatre Company (Garden of Delights, Easy Laughter), in association with Long Island City Artists, Inc. (Painted Alice, Stupid F**king Bird), presents Crushing Baby Animals, a semi-autobiographical original play revealing two women's worst nightmare. Written and performed by Tana Sirois and Maria Swisher with assistant direction by Landon Alexander, Crushing Baby Animals blends physical theatre, multimedia and a healthy dose of humor in a unique artistic experience. Coupling visual art and live theater, the play is performed amid a LIC Artists, Inc. fine art exhibition entitled Welcome to the Multiverse, themed specifically to coincide with the production. Crushing Baby Animals will be staged at The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Avenue in Long Island City, from July 5th-July 21st, 2019. www.licartists.org

Long Island City. 2019. In an ego-driven and narcissistic world, two women possess the distinct anxiety of calling themselves artists. In a last ditch effort before they throw in the proverbial towel and become accountants, the pair begin work on what they hope will be their magnum opus, an ambitious and hellish physical-theatre adaptation of Dante's Inferno. Crushing Baby Animals follows two traumatized women growing up in the millennial age as they accidentally open a cosmic wormhole that sucks them through space, time and the human mind. This meta work takes us on an uncharted and timely adventure through parallel dimensions and personal hells, bringing us face to face with our own antagonistic Dopplegangers, the perils of the human psyche, and the absurd pitfalls of human identity.

Crushing Baby Animals reflects our real shared experience as women making theatre in New York City, our real shared nightmare, and the discovery of what that coincidence could possibly mean, states playwrights Tana Sirois and Maria Swisher. Through a sci-fi theatrical device, we explore how to live, how to make art, and how to not go crazy in this crazy world. It's challenging to feel sane or connected right now, and we are trying to approach the topic with bravery, vulnerability, and humor, baring our souls and taming our egos.

Eleven performances will be staged Wednesdays, and Fridays through Sundays at 8pm from July 5-21, 2019. There are no Thursday performances.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.dirtcontained.com.

The runtime is two hours, plus one intermission.





