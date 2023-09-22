CM Performing Arts Announces Cast of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

This remarkable cast is ready to bring the madcap world of "Young Frankenstein The Musical" to life, promising laughter and memorable moments throughout the production.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

CM Performing Arts has announced the stellar cast of "Young Frankenstein The Musical," set to run from October 21 to November 5, 2023 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

This electrifying production, directed by Jordan Hue and featuring musical direction by Matthew W. Surico and choreography by Melissa Rapelje, is sure to leave audiences in stitches with its unforgettable performances and comedic brilliance.

Starring in the principal roles, we have:

Kevin Shaw as Frederick

Thomas H. Anderson as The Monster

Andrew Murano as Igor (with Will Logan understudying on closing weekend)

Courtney O'Shea as Inga (with Veronica Fox understudying on closing weekend)

Erica Giglio-Pac as Frau Blucher

John DiGiorgio as Inspector Kemp

Christina Corsaro as Elizabeth

Keith Jones as Victor VonFrankenstein

Richard O'Sullivan as The Hermit

Patrick Campbell as Ziggy

Rounding out the talented ensemble, we have:

Cameron Angelo (Assistant Dance Captain)

Nick Aspris

Joseph Bebry

Bryan Bowie

Jack Ceglie

Maryne Conner

Erica Nicole Elliot (Co-Dance Captain)

Ruben Fernandez

Juliana Jagielo

Michelle LaBozzetta

Sarah Minto (Co-Dance Captain)

Rebecca Olivieri

Katy Trunz

Alex Yagud-Wolek

The production team behind this sensational show includes:

Jordan Hue as Director

Matthew W. Surizo as Music Director

Melissa Rapelje as Choreographer

Kaitlyn Otto as Stage Manager

"Young Frankenstein The Musical" promises to be a monstrously good time for audiences of all ages. With the perfect blend of comedy, music, and exceptional talent, this is one production you won't want to miss.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through our website Click Here or by calling 631-218-2810. Make sure to secure your seats early, as this hilarious and heartwarming production is sure to sell out quickly.

Join us at CM Performing Arts from October 21 to November 5, 2023, for an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with laughter, music, and a touch of the macabre. We look forward to seeing you there!




