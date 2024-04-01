Billy Joel To Be Honored With LIMEHOF Concert In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert gala in honor of Billy Joel at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post (720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, NY) on June 7th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame's acclaimed 20-year history with an extraordinary benefit concert honoring Billy Joel,” said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman. “This spectacular evening will showcase Long Island's creative talent and impact on the world, with historic performances by many of our 120+ inductees, exciting induction ceremonies, and highlights of our organization's educational mission to preserve Long Island's unparalleled music and entertainment heritage for future generations. It is the perfect complement to the much acclaimed “Billy Joel – My Life” exhibit, currently on display at the Hall of Fame in Stony Brook.”

This epic concert will feature an impressive lineup of musicians who are scheduled to perform, including Alexa Ray Joel, Debbie Gibson, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, DJ Johnny Juice (from Public Enemy), Felix Cavaliere (from The Rascals), Jimmy Webb, Mike DelGuidice, Philip Edward Fisher,

Albert Bouchard and Joe Bouchard (former members of Blue Öyster Cult) joined by current band members Jules Radino and Danny Miranda, and the full band Zebra (including Randy Jackson, Guy Gelso and Felix Hanemann).

“It's an absolute privilege and certainly fitting that LIMEHOF's 20th Anniversary Concert Honoring Billy Joel take place here at Tilles Center,” said Tom Dunn, Executive and Artistic Director, Tilles Center. “Billy is a longtime friend and supporter of Tilles' impactful mission, and we are thrilled to celebrate his unparalleled and legendary career with this star-studded group of music luminaries.”

Legendary Music Agent Dennis Arfa, Chairman of Independent Artist Group, will be inducted in the “Music Industry” category. Additionally, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts will be inducted in the “Venue” category.

“Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post is honored to be inducted into the Long Island Music Entertainment Hall of Fame,” Dunn said. “For over 40 years – from Bruce Springsteen's iconic recording of “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” to Tony Bennett, from Jerry Seinfeld to James Taylor, Tilles Center has been home to a who's who of performing artists creating and delivering unforgettable and lasting memories. In the last year alone, we've been honored to bring Samara Joy, Brandi Carlile, Trevor Noah, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dancing with the Stars Live to our great and diverse Long Island community."

The show will be hosted by Hosted by LIMEHOF inductee Bob Buchmann (WAXQ, WBAB). Catholic Health is the presenting sponsor for this event.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Tilles Center shows are available online at tillescenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at Tilles Center's Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516.299.3100. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, New York, is open Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.

Advanced pre-sale tickets will be available starting March 25th on the LIMEHOF ticket page (https://www.limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/) and Tilles Center ticket page (https://www.tillescenter.org/events). Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning March 27th.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

About Tilles Center

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post's mission is to engage and enrich our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, Tilles Center has hosted and presented more than 50 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater, and dance. The nonprofit also supports thousands of children and adult learners each year through its robust arts education programs, providing arts experiences to underserved communities — from low-income school districts and those on the autism spectrum to local seniors. Tilles Center is located on the beautiful Long Island University Post campus, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY.