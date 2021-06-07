Bethel Woods Expands Summer Arts Programming

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural organization located in Bethel, NY, has announced the return and expansion of their popular youth arts series, P.L.A.Y. (Peace. Love. Arts. You!) Offered for youth ages 5-15 participants explore art, music, movement, and theater with the help of talented Bethel Woods Teaching Artists. Located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, the classes are always connected to the Center's legacy with an emphasis on building community through creativity.



"In 1969, there was peace, love, and music. Today, we are so proud to bring these elements back to the historic site for our emerging learners. We aim to ignite creative imagination through outdoor time and add to the adventure by providing access to our Museum collections and special exhibitions," said Suzanne Morris, Senior Director, Museum Education and Creative Programs. "We value the contributions of each participant, and hope they come away from this summer with new skills, knowing the importance of working as a team, and inspired to explore the arts," she continued.



Upcoming summer sessions include:

P.L.A.Y. All Day

Monday-Friday, July 12th-August 20th

This introductory program for youth ages 5-9 dips into history and imaginative ways of thinking through an exploration of Bethel Woods and the arts including music, visual arts, and nature. Offered as (6) one-week sessions. $250 per session; tuition assistance is available.



P.L.A.Y. Rock Camp

Monday-Friday, July 5th-16th

Offered for youth ages 9-15, participants explore the history of rock, rhythm, and the musicians who helped shape popular culture of the 1960s. Kids work both individually and in groups under the guidance of skilled musicians and Teaching Artists to form the ultimate rock band. The program concludes with a high-energy performance of both original and interpreted rock songs on the evening of July 17th for family and friends. $400 for two-week session; tuition assistance is available.



P.L.A.Y. Songwriter Workshop

Monday-Friday, July 19th-30th

Students ages 9-15 go behind the music to learn composition through individual lessons and small group ensemble work with a focus on composition, vocal, and instrumental work. Participants will explore the instruments, music styles, and subject matter that inspires them to write lyrics and melodies as they create their own meaningful songs. The program concludes in a musical share event of their work on August 1st. $400 for two-week session; tuition assistance is available.



P.L.A.Y. Music Theater

Monday-Friday, August 2nd-13th

Participants ages 9-15 will be introduced to foundational elements in theater including acting, writing, directing, design, and film. On August 15th, they will share a selection of performances and readings for family and friends. $400 for two-week session; tuition assistance is available.



For participants' safety, these classes will be offered in extremely limited capacity. Pre-registration is required, and tuition assistance is available. For more information, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org.