Bethel Woods Announces 2021 Event Gallery Series Lineup

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural organization located in Bethel, NY, is pleased to announce their 2021 Event Gallery Series lineup, highlighting a variety of talent, genres, and musicians in the intimate, indoor Event Gallery. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

Lineup:

The Outlaws: Sunday, October 3rd

New Power Generation (NPG): Featuring The Music of Prince: Friday, October 15th

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes: Saturday, October 16th

Marty Stuart: Sunday, October 17th

Jimmy Webb: Friday, November 12th

Gordon Lightfoot: 80 Years Strong Tour: Saturday and Sunday, December 11th - 12th

The Klezmatics: A Happy Joyous Hanukkah: Sunday, December 19th

Prior to most Event Gallery performances, guests are invited to enhance their evening with a multi-course dining experience in the Market Sheds overlooking the historic field. As part of the More Than A Meal series, tickets include four courses and a "bite-sized" presentation by The Museum at Bethel Woods Senior Curator Dr. Neal V. Hitch.

The presale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 AM. More than early entry, live music, and VIP access, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and presale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/member