Bayway Arts Center to Present Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS in May

Studio Theatre of Long Island's BAYWAY ARTS CENTER will present the Tony Award winning musical CURTAINS, created by John Kander, Fred Ebb, Peter Stone & Rupert Holmes.

Bayway Executive Artistic Director, Rick Grossman, directs a high powered cast featuring L.I. veteran performer Jack Seabury as Lt. Frank Cioffi. Seabury was most recently seen in Bayway's GRUMPY OLD MEN as John Gustafson and CATCH ME IF YOU CAN as Carl Hanratty. Lisa Greene, seen in Bayway's MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 and NOISES OFF, portrays Carmen Bernstein with Mackenzie Germain (seen as Blanche Barrow in Bayway's BONNIE & CLYDE) as Georgia Hendricks, Marc Strauss (Bayway's TITANIC as Harold Etches), Elizabeth Edquist (Bonnie Parker of Bayway's BONNIE & CLYDE as Nikki Harris), Mark Santaromita (Bayway's TITANIC and PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE as Christopher Belling), Jeff Pangburn (Bayway debut as Oscar Shapiro), Alyssa Kelly (Bayway Debut as Bambi Bernet), Matt Fama (Bayway appearances in MOON OVER BUFFALO, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, GRUMPY OLD MEN and TITANIC as Bobby Pepper), James Bradley (Bayway debut as Sidney Bernstein), Jeff Greene (Bayway's MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 as Johnny Harmon), and Keith Herrador (Bayway debut as Darryl Grady).

The ensemble includes Bayway veterans Karen Santaromita, Sammy Hmelovsky, Andrew Culbreath, Yashaun Harris and James Lombardi wiith Brendan Bitler, Maegan Bitler, Katrina Robinson, Julie Weissenberger and Cade Meier in their Bayway debuts. Sandra A. Vigliotti serves as musical director with choreography by Brendan Bitler, and Sam Everett as Production Stage Manager.

The entertaining "Whodunnit" musical plays the East Islip venue May 12th-28th. Tickets available at www.studiotheatrelongisland.com or 631 226-8400