Bay Street Welcomes Literary Manager Hope Villanueva

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the addition of theater professional Hope Villanueva as Literary Manager. In this newly created position, Hope will work closely with Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz to shape the development of new work and new artists at Bay Street. A central goal of the position is to seek out and foster new relationships with writers and theater artists from underrepresented communities in the theater world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hope to Bay Street," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz , "She is an innovative and talented leader in the world of new play development, and she will be a very valuable addition to our team. I can't wait to see the plays and musicals she helps find and develop for our audience and community."

Hope Villanueva is an AEA stage manager who holds a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in Playwriting. Her plays have been seen at Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the Next Act! New Play Summit, The Capital Fringe Festival, The Baltimore Playwrights' Festival, The Black and Latino Playwrights' Conference, The Kennedy Center Page to Stage Festival, The Discovery New Play Festival, and The Kitchen Dog New Play Festival. She was invited to be a participant in the HMBG Winter Playwright Retreat in 2017, and her play, The Veils, received its first full production in February 2018 in Washington, D.C. as a part of the Women's Voices Festival. The Head that Wears the Crown was produced by Ally Theatre Company in 2019. Across the River, about the friendship between an American woman and a novice monk who meet in Bangkok, was part of the INKubator On Air series, and is a part of the WTF Occupy the Space Festival this November. The QoL Mandate has been developed at NextStop Theatre Company and with The Quarantine Reading Society in New York. She is also a member of the Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive and is the founder of the D.C.-based playwrights' workshopping program, The Garden Script Development.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.