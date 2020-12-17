Bay Street Theater's On-Demand Catalogue Now Available For Streaming

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that their catalogue of virtual performances and productions is now available for on-demand streaming at baystreet.org. Tickets are on sale for acclaimed productions including the Season For Joy holiday concert with Melissa Errico, A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays, the Christmastime Is Here holiday concert with Norm Lewis, and the Literature Live! adaptation of Moby Dick. All on-demand rentals available through the Bay Street website can be purchased 24/7 and are good for a 24-hour period. For more information, contact marketing coordinator, Michael Pintauro, at mpintauro@baystreet.org.

Every holiday show promises to be something different, but Season For Joy really is-thanks to the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico . The star of Broadway's White Christmas takes the stage at Bay Street Theater to deliver an unforgettable evening of holiday songs that will be as joyful and diverse as it is touching and emotional. Joined by Brazilian opera star and Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot , and accompanied by acclaimed jazz pianist Tedd Firth , Melissa greets the Season For Joy by singing and swinging her way through holiday classics, Christmas favorites, and great American standards, including several songs with special lyrics by author and New Yorker contributor Adam Gopnik . Tickets are $25 and will be available for on-demand streaming through December 31.

A Christmas Carol is a production unlike any other-past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic performance that one must see to believe. The theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Tony Award-nominee Michael Arden . Tickets are now 40% off with promo code CAROL30 and will be available through January 3.

Christmastime Is Here with Norm Lewis is presented by Feinstein's/54 Below. Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Tickets are $25 and will be available for on-demand streaming through December 31.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.