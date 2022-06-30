Bay Street Theater Announces Two Mini Gala Dinners In Support Of Educational Programs

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is hosting a series of summertime Mini Gala Dinners and Cocktail Receptions honoring performers, artists, and patrons of the arts, including Harris Yulin, Mercedes Ruehl, and Jules Feiffer.



A Night in the Tropics, a mini gala dinner in the spirit of the current Mainstage show, Anna in the Tropics, will be held Saturday, July 16, at a private home in East Hampton owned by Broadway Producers. (Address upon purchase) The evening begins with specialty cocktails followed by a sit-down dinner for just 30 people, catered by Hamptons Aristocrat. The evening honors actors Harris Yulin and Mercedes Ruehl each with the Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award. The night also includes a special guest performance by Samantha Massell and Madeline Myers, the star and playwright, respectively, of the bound-for-Broadway musical, Double Helix, directed by Bay Street's Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. The show was featured as part of Bay Street's Title Wave: 2022 New Works Festival.



One for Jules, a mini gala dinner honoring legendary artist Jules Feiffer will be held Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the hidden garden at Julie Keyes Gallery in Sag Harbor. Feiffer is to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive contribution to the arts. The evening includes surprise entertainment, alongside delicious catering by The American Hotel.



In lieu of the normal 500-person summer gala on Long Wharf, Bay Street will host these intimate dinners and cocktails receptions at private locations, inviting all members of the community to participate.



"We are thrilled to be offer delicious evenings with unique entertainment and the renown talent that is synonymous with Bay Street," says Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell. "We are also thrilled that funding will go to support the many educational offerings and partnerships that Bay Street provides."



Ticket donations are on a sliding scale from $500 and up.



Seating is limited and tickets are sure to sell out quickly. For more information about upcoming mini gala dinners, or to purchase tickets, contact Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, directly at kim@baystreet.org or at 631-725-0818. Or to make a donation, go to baystreet.org.