Bay Street Theater to Stream World Premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with Jefferson Mays

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced+ the world premiere of the 2018 Geffen Playhouse production of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, November 28, at 9 p.m. EST via On The Stage streaming services. Tickets will be made available on baystreet.org and are $50 per household, which includes unlimited viewing for 24 hours.

The work is one-man adaptation by Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden, based on the famed Charles Dickens novel. The production was conceived by Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey. For more information, contact marketing coordinator, Michael Pintauro, at mpintauro@baystreet.org.

This is A Christmas Carol unlike any other-past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman's Guide...) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that one must see to believe. The theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Tony Award-nominee Michael Arden , who returns to Bay Street Theater following his direction of the 2016 Mainstage production My Fair Lady.

Staged exclusively for this production and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays. Other participating theater venues hosting the premiere are La Jolla Playhouse, Actors' Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse George Street Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, South Coast Repertory , Shea's Performing Arts Center, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage. Ticket sales go toward supporting all partner organizations.

