Bay Street Theater to Present DR. K'S MOTOWN REVUE Halloween Dance Party

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of Dr. K's Motown Revue. Get ready to transport yourself back in time to the golden era of Motown as Bay Street Theater presents an unforgettable evening with Dr. K's Motown Revue on October 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. This exceptional musical journey promises to ignite the stage with the electrifying rhythms and timeless melodies that define an era. Halloween costumes and Dancing are encouraged! First and Second place prizes for best costumes!

Dr. K's Motown Revue is set to capture the heart and soul of the '60s sound, masterfully recreating the music of the Motown legends who have left an indelible mark on the world of music. Audiences can expect an immersive experience that goes beyond mere entertainment; it's a chance to relive the magic and memories associated with the iconic Motown hits.

Led by a team of seven exceptionally talented musicians and featuring five sensational vocalists, Dr. K's Motown Revue is a true embodiment of the Motown spirit. Dressed in snazzy coordinated costumes, the performers capture the essence of the era through their flawless renditions of Motown classics and their impeccable Motown dance routines that will have attendees grooving in their seats.

"It's not just about the music; it's about the emotions and memories these songs carry with them," says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director at Bay Street Theater. "Dr. K's Motown Revue doesn't just perform; they create an experience that resonates deeply with Motown enthusiasts and music lovers alike."

The Revue pays a heartfelt tribute to the iconic artists who defined the Motown era, including The 4 Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Jr. Walker, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, and Mary Wells. With unwavering dedication, the band keeps the Motown sound true to its roots, ensuring that every performance is a nostalgic journey that captures the essence of the original records.

Dr. K's Motown Revue's list of prestigious performances is as impressive as it is extensive. Having graced renowned venues such as Lincoln Center, Central Park, The Mohegan Sun, and Sellersville Theatre, their reputation as a crowd-pleasing act precedes them. Audiences can expect nothing less than an evening filled with dancing, singing along, and an electrifying atmosphere that celebrates the unparalleled legacy of Motown. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary experience that pays homage to the past while creating new memories.