Bay Street Theater to Host On-Screen Acting Classes In March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that On Camera Acting with Meghan Rafferty workshops for both adults and teens are now open for registration. Workshops will be held on Sunday, March 29, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The adult class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the teen program, open to kids ages 12 to 17, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Each class is offered for a fee of $175; information on registration can be found at baystreet.org/education, or by contacting Director of Education Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org or by calling 631 725 0818.



Participants of the workshops will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with seasoned professional Meghan Rafferty to hone their craft and on-screen appeal in a real-life audition setting. Sides (selected lines) will be provided in advance for participants to prepare with leading up to their taped audition. The best "takes" will be compiled and sent back with Meghan's invaluable feedback. The workshop is open to beginners as well as experienced professionals.



Meghan Rafferty is a New York-based casting director and actor known for her work on HBO's The Leftovers and the film Paterson, and associate casting films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, and Hugo, and HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Along with Mia Cusumano, she formed M&M Casting, whose current film projects include I Don't Live Today, Make A Marriage Great Again, and Grad Night. Ms. Rafferty has taught hundreds of on-camera classes in the New York area, and at many universities and performing arts colleges across Long Island.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You