Bay Street Theater To Host MOTOWN NIGHT Benefit For The Butterfly Effect Featuring THAT MOTOWN BAND

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced it will be hosting a benefit for THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT PROJECT on Saturday, February 24th at 7 PM. The event will feature a dazzling performance by THAT MOTOWN BAND, a 50/50 raffle, a merch table with a bounty of Butterfly Effect goods for sale to benefit the project, and two signature drinks named "Butterfly Blitz" and "Motown Mojito". The Executive Director of The Butterfly Effect Tijuana Fulford will host the festivities.



"Motown Night" is a fundraiser to support The Butterfly Effect Project whose mission is to create safe spaces for girls of all socio-economic backgrounds to dream and succeed while eliminating obstacles by giving them the tools they need to succeed.

Tickets to this magical benefit are $65 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the day of show up until the time of the performance, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Do you love songs like “Heat Wave”, “Ain't to Proud to Beg”, “Baby Love”, “Ain't No Mountain High Enough”, and “My Girl”? Do you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Four Tops? Then, you are going to love this group of talented vocalists and musicians. THAT MOTOWN BAND has been entertaining Motown fans for years.



Joining the Motown Band is Garfield Fleming. Garfield is a Soul Singing Vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield's obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice but when he sings fans get lost in time! He sounds just like Bobby Womack, and David Ruffin and can also perform the songs of many legendary artists. In 1981, Garfield released a single “Please Don't Send Me Away” which is still played all over the world. He gained much of his fame as a solo artist with that song and it was received very well in many countries all over the world.



The Musical Director for That Motown Band is Johnny Gale. Johnny is a Grammy-nominated producer, composer, arranger, vocalist, and guitarist extraordinaire. Johnny Gale is also a renowned expert in the authentic stylings of classic soul, doo-wop, R&B, blues, and rock. Johnny has performed and recorded with Cyndi Lauper, Dion, Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, Phoebe Snow, Aaron Carter, M2M, Louden Wainwright III, Jules Shear, Joan Osborne, The Soul Survivors, Hank Ballard, the Dells, The Spaniels and hundreds of legendary doo-wop groups. Johnny Gale was a recent recipient of the East Coast Music Hall of Fame Legend Musician Award.



The Butterfly Effect Project (BEP) creates safe spaces for girls to dream and succeed. We empower girls by giving them the tools to achieve emotionally stable and self-confident futures. We serve Eastern Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, specifically the towns of Riverhead, Brookhaven, Southold, Southampton, and beyond. BEP was founded to serve girls living in downtown Riverhead and Riverside, which is the most economically distressed area on Long Island, with, according to the 2020 census, a 19.6% poverty rate, 15.4% unemployment rate, low educational attainment, high crime rates, and blight.



We serve 613 primarily Black and brown girls, ages 6-18, who are enrolled in BEP's general programming. 88% of BEP participants come from low-income households. 85% of BEP participants are Black, bi-racial, or multi-racial, 2% are Latina, and 13% are white.

The mission of the Butterfly Effect Project, a not-for-profit 501(c_3 organization is to empower, enlighten, and enhance every girl's future; encouraging one girl at a time by eliminating one obstacle at a time, and providing safe spaces for girls to dream and succeed. We have 20 chapters serving youth and communities throughout Suffolk County. Our 10-month program offers skill and character development with enrichment programming.



We build youth's sense of self while providing healthy coping strategies. We aspire to ignite their ambitions to achieve greater heights. We support the girls under our 5 program pillars. Healthy relationships, self & community care, critical thinking, and confidence building. We offer arch programming which consists of environmental, arts, social justice, and career preparation. Offering opportunities such as dance, step and drill, college tours, etiquette classes, and public speaking just to name a few.

Our Executive Director /Founder of BEP is Tijuana Fulford she is the author of the "My Fabricated Truth" series and a motivational speaker. TIJUANA FULFORD



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.