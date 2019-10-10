Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Cinema Present a Screening Of THAT'S LIFE! And Book Signing With Julie Andrews And Emma Walton Hamilton

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Cinema are joining forces for a special event to benefit both organizations: a film screening, Q&A and book signing to celebrate the publication of Julie Andrews' second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of my Hollywood Years, co-written with her daughter, Sag Harbor resident and Bay Street co-founder, Emma Walton Hamilton. The event on November 10 begins with a 3 pm film screening of Blake Edwards's That's Life! (1986), in which both Andrews and Walton Hamilton appear. Following the screening, there will be a conversation and Q&A with Andrews and Walton Hamilton, moderated by Sag Harbor Cinema's Artistic Director, Giulia D'Agnolo Vallan. All tickets include a pre-signed copy of Home Work. A limited number of VIP seats will be available for book personalization immediately following the event.



"We are so pleased to be working together on this truly special joint fundraising event that benefits both the Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street," says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater. "We think it is wonderful when arts organizations can help each other in our missions of enriching the communities we serve with quality arts and educational programs. We believe that the arts are at the core of a thriving economy, and help to create a unique and special place in which to live and work. Together we are grateful to be able to do just that for Sag Harbor and beyond. This event marks a new day for both our organizations, and we are excited to begin developing programming that compliments one another from this point forward."



"We are delighted to collaborate with Bay Street Theater," says Gillian Gordon, Sag Harbor Cinema's Executive Director. "As neighboring arts centers, we share a passion for Julie Andrews' work, and look forward to celebrating her new memoir, co-authored by her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who is co-founder of Bay Street as well as being on our advisory board."



A sequel to Andrews' best-selling first memoir, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years (Hyperion). This second installment covers her extraordinary journey to Hollywood, from the celebrated launch of her film career with Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, through critical praise for films like The Americanization of Emily and Hawaii! to her numerous collaborations with husband/director, Blake Edwards (S.O.B, Victor/Victoria, 10, That's Life!)



"This is a very intimate memoir that every film buff should have, as it offers great insight into

cinema, and shows Julie Andrews' true passion for it," says Giulia D'Agnolo Vallan, SHC's Artistic Director. "The artistic collaboration between Andrews and her husband, Blake Edwards, has a unique place in American film. Their work together is personal, innovative, beautiful to look at and so much fun. That's Life!, the last film they did together and the one that concludes Home Work, seemed particularly well suited for this screening; it is their most overtly autobiographical film (featuring children and friends, shot in their Malibu home!) and is a brilliant mix of home movie and Hollywood glam."









