Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Presents Sip 'N' Sing Virtual Concert Series

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the live stream series Bay Street To-Go with their all new Sip 'n' Sing virtual sing-along. Our "takeout" live event will be broadcast to all participants via Zoom on Fridays at 5 p.m. to the comfort of their own home. Joining Bay Street on Friday, March 27, is East End cabaret artist and singer Valerie dilorenzo to lead us all in song. To signup, be certain to go to Bay Street's home page at baystreet.org and sign up to receive our eblasts. On Friday we will forward a link for anyone who wishes to log on. For questions email Michael Pintauro at mpintauro@baystreet.org. Guests will receive a link to join the Zoom broadcast, which they can activate prior to show time.



Valerie diLorenzo is a native New Yorker and resident of Sag Harbor. She is a professional singer and actress, and has been a fixture of the East End arts community for 25 years. As a cabaret artist in New York City, diLorenzo won a number of awards for her one-woman shows, which have been lauded by the New York Times as "... a seamless venture of magic in the making." She has performed at many venues in and around New York, and across the East Coast, and is a proud card-carrying member of the Actors Equity Association. Some of her theatrical credits include: Rose in Gypsy, Mrs. Johnstone in Bloodbrothers, Sheila in A Chorus Line, Nancy in Oliver!, and Miss Hannigan in Annie.



Bay Street To-Go is a virtual entertainment and education program that allows us to provide a unique and engaging live theater experience while we are unable to do so in-person. Whether it be live streams via Facebook, or virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes, we are committed to reaching our audience while they navigate these difficult times. As we ourselves continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, Bay Street Theater is committed to serving our community, and the patrons and subscribers that support us. Our audiences should feel free to make contact via email so that we may help address any of their needs or get them to somebody who can.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





