Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Presents INDA EATON: SHELTER IN PLACE

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the online concert screening of Inda Eaton: Shelter In Place on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. via baystreet.org. The concert screening is a celebration of this special anniversary, which marks one year since the last live performance on the stage at Bay Street Theater. Tickets are available online by donation only. Proceeds from ticket sales will be shared with the artist, and go toward supporting the future of live music in Sag Harbor. For more information, contact Marketing Coordinator, Michael Pintauro, at mpintauro@baystreet.org.

One year ago, Bay Street Theater hosted a full house for the last live music performance before the COVID-19 crisis shut every venue down. This last show, presciently titled Shelter in Place, was the culmination of creative energy generated over several years in the making of the independently produced Americana Roots Rock album by Inda Eaton called Shelter in Place. Following the premiere, the concert will be available on-demand at baystreet.org through Friday, April 30.

The full concert was filmed by Authentic Productions and features Inda Eaton, B. Rehm-Gerdes, Mike Guglielmo, Jeff Marshal, Jeffrey Smith , Mamalee Lawler, and Rose Kerin, with a special appearance by Nancy Atlas. This virtual event combines live concert footage with behind-the-scenes videos and never-before-seen footage from making the album.

Inda Eaton is a celebrated storyteller whose music is planted in the tradition of Americana roots rock, wielding observational humor and anecdotes to explore topics of resilience, community, and connection. Performing songs from her album, Shelter In Place, the show takes a rousing look at the allure and chaos of the road from the perspective of being in a safe and loving place. Her depictions of wanderlust and adventure across the album's 11 tracks have been compared to a fusion of Melissa Etheridge and John Mellencamp

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.