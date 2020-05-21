Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Announce Monologue! Online Acting Class

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the online acting workshop Monologue!, an intensive rehearsal of contemporary or classic monologues, will be held as part of Bay Street's new online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. Sessions are open to adults and kids ages 13 and up, and will be available Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 9. Individuals may meet for hour-and-a-half segments for a fee of $75 per session, online via Zoom. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.

Monologue! provides an intensive one-on-one setting for individuals with any level of acting experience to hone their script-reading and speaking abilities. Participants are free to choose monologues from all works and genres, from classic to contemporary theatre. Instructor Allen O'Reilly will work closely with each student in hour-and-a-half sessions to ensure their full breadth of charisma and confidence is conveyed through monologue delivery, helping to build toward the next phase of their acting career.

Allen O'Reilly is Director of Education and Community Outreach at Bay Street Theater. He has worked as an educator and professional actor for over thirty years, and has served as Artistic Director at Young Audiences of Atlanta, Education Director at Georgia Shakespeare and, most recently, Education Programs Manager at Cleveland Play House . While at Georgia Shakespeare, he directed touring productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He has acted at Cleveland Play House , Geva Theatre, Clarence Brown and the Alliance Theatre and was an associate artist at Georgia Shakespeare for twenty-four seasons. His television and film credits include Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Bobby Jones : Stroke of Genius, The Assassin's Code and The Enormity of Life.

Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an all new online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

