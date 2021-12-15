Bay Street Theater Internship Applications Now Available

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for intern positions for the 2022 Summer Internship Program. From now through Monday, January 17, students currently enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs are invited to submit their application for priority consideration via the online application portal at baystreet.org. Applications received after January 17 will be considered by availability only. For more information, contact Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.



Students accepted into Bay Street Theater's 2022 Summer Internship Program will be directly involved with helping to design, produce, and market the 2022 Mainstage Season, starting May 16 and continuing through August 28. For production and technical interns, priority consideration is given to those who are available for extended weeks from May 9 through September 4.

The Summer Internship Program provides first-hand experience and invaluable insight into the inner workings of a dynamic professional theater, garnering critical skills in the various aspects of technical and artistic production, as well as arts administration. By actively working with trade professionals throughout the rigorously scheduled production process and professional development workshops, interns directly explore their own suitability to the demands and rewards of a life in the theater. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided to every successful candidate.

In addition to this invaluable career experience, the 2022 Summer Internship Program will culminate in a production that runs for a limited number of performances in August that is directed, performed, designed, marketed, and organized collaboratively by the entire intern team!

Available positions include:

Acting Apprentice

Directing/Producing Apprentice

Costume Intern

Lighting Intern

Carpentry Intern

Props Intern

Scenic Artist Intern

Sound Design Intern

Development and Hospitality Intern

Education Intern

Marketing Intern



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.