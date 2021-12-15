Bay Street Theater Internship Applications Now Available
From now through Monday, January 17, students currently enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs are invited to submit their application.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for intern positions for the 2022 Summer Internship Program. From now through Monday, January 17, students currently enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs are invited to submit their application for priority consideration via the online application portal at baystreet.org. Applications received after January 17 will be considered by availability only. For more information, contact Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.
Students accepted into Bay Street Theater's 2022 Summer Internship Program will be directly involved with helping to design, produce, and market the 2022 Mainstage Season, starting May 16 and continuing through August 28. For production and technical interns, priority consideration is given to those who are available for extended weeks from May 9 through September 4.
- Acting Apprentice
- Directing/Producing Apprentice
- Costume Intern
- Lighting Intern
- Carpentry Intern
- Props Intern
- Scenic Artist Intern
- Sound Design Intern
- Development and Hospitality Intern
- Education Intern
- Marketing Intern
Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.