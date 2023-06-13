Bay Street Theater Hosts Annual Summer Gala 'Where Did We Go Right?' In July

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the highly anticipated return of its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The evening will be a spectacular return to Bay Street's annual gala extravaganza, but with special twists and exciting surprises, including Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick. Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner is the Philanthropic Honoree. This new-fangled event will take place throughout Bay Street Theater and will include a performance directed by Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz featuring Broadway star Derrick Davis, and Isaac Mizrahi adds his hilarious thoughts as he oversees the live auction. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by contacting Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, at kim@baystreet.org.



The evening is the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Andrews, whose passionate support of education and Bay Street has been continuous since its very founding. Friends of the Theater, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be honored that evening with the Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award.



The party kicks off with a surprise entrance and meanders through parts of the theater normally only seen by performers and stars of stage and screen. The evening takes place throughout Bay Street Theater, complete with cocktails, and special delights catered by Peter Ambrose, with dining available even on the stage. The fun continues with a sparkling celebration medley of songs performed by special guests, including Derrick Davis, who amazed Bay Street crowds as Coalhouse in the 2022 Mainstage production of Ragtime. In addition, Isaac Mizrahi will add his hilarious thoughts as he oversees the live auction. The auction will include a number of truly special experiences including: A Viking River Cruise with a choice of cruises through Europe, Asia, or Egypt; Le Bernardin & Beautiful Noise, a lunch and wine pairing for two at Chef Cric Ripert's Michelin 3-star rated restaurant along with 2 tickets to A Beautiful Noise. The Neil Diamon Musical; and a luxury weeklong stay in a 2-bedroom WIMCO Villa in St. Barths with provisioning and private concierge service. Guests also have the chance to purchase a Tiffany box—only 100 available—each containing a small gift, with a chance to win a $1000 gift certificate.



The evening concludes with a delectable dessert and dancing on the stage or a singalong for those who wish to let their Liza Minelli-style voices soar. VIP seats are $2500. Single tickets are available for $1750, and Tiffany Boxes, are available now for ticketed guests for $150 each. All funds raised go to support Bay Street's educational programs, along with the hard work in creating inclusivity for everyone including 'Pay What You Can Nights', 'Free Student Sundays', and a policy that “Anyone who wishes to have access to the arts will have it at Bay Street Theater”!!!



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the 2023 Summer Gala page at baystreet.org.