Bay Street Theater Announces Cast And Crew For MASTER CLASS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that this season's second Mainstage production Terrence McNally's Tony Award Winning MASTER CLASS will star Vicki Lewis ("NewsRadio," "Finding Nemo," "Curb Your Enthusiasm") as opera diva Maria Callas, and feature Stella Kim (Broadway World Award – Best Featured Actress in Miss Saigon), Olivia Hernandez (who most recently played Betty and understudied Kelli O'Hara in Days Of Wine And Roses on Broadway, Rodney Ingram (who appeared as Raoul in the 30th anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera, and Brett Ryback (original off-Broadway cast of Murder for Two).

Additional casting will be announced later. MASTER CLASS will be directed by Lisa Peterson (OBIE Award-winning writer and director, who recently directed Doug Wright's Good Night, Oscar) at the Goodman Theater and on Broadway.

Preview performances begin on June 25th, with a red carpet opening on Saturday, June 29th, and performances continue through Sunday, July 20, with matinees on Wednesdays and Sundays and talkbacks on Tuesdays. Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, visit baystreet.org 24/7 or call the Box Office at (631) 725-9500 or visit the box office Tuesdays - Saturdays, 11 am - 5 pm, and 7 days a week during those hours starting Memorial Weekend.

MASTER CLASS is a virtuosic exploration of art, ego, and the pursuit of perfection. In the waning years of her life and with her career far behind her, opera diva Maria Callas retreats into memories of acclaim and adversity while contending with her students during a funny and brutal master class in singing.

The creative team is Music Director Brett Ryback, Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Rachel Hauck , Costume Designer Laura Bauer, Lighting Designer Jen Schriever, Sound Designer Sun Hee Kil, Production Designer Yee Eun Nam, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.

The 2024 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is made possible, in part, by The Shubert Foundation, the New York State of Opportunity: Council on the Arts, Northwell Health, Risk Strategies, Mala Sanders and Team, Corcoran, Maggio Environmental, Altitude Jet Charter, Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby's International Realty, PSEG Long Island, Advantage Title, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, AARP Long Island, Laguardia Design Group Landscape Architects, Ben Krupenski Builder, and Fishers Home Furnishings.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.

Comments