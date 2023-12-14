Bay Street Theater Announces An Exciting And Diverse Line-up Of Winter Classes

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its Winter 2024 line-up of classes and workshops offering something for everyone in the community.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its Winter 2024 line-up of classes and workshops offering something for everyone in the community ages 7-87+ including actors, non-actors, and aspiring actors (and aspiring clowns)!
Everyone is welcome! Said Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, "Bay Street Education is delighted to start 2024 with some sure to be very popular offerings for our youth, "101 Dalmatians KIDS", Scene Study for Teens, as well as some new offerings for adults that will continue to engage our many life-long learners!"
The Winter line-up includes:
Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS
Directed by Bethany Dellapolla (photo)
Saturdays, 9:00 am -12:00 pm
January 20th-March 9th
Performance Monday, March 11th @7:00 pm
Ages 7-16
$350.00
Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences
Scene Study Technique for Teens
with Bethany Dellapolla
Mondays, 6:30-8:30 pm (except for 3/11, which will meet on Tuesday 3/12)
February 5th-March 25
Ages: 13-17
$250.00
An intermediate-level class that helps actors take the next step in honing their craft and bringing characters on the page to life! Using acting exercises, games, and scene work, this class will offer students more tools to tackle a piece of text and learn what it means to be a good scene partner. Acting techniques such as active listening, observation, imagination, objectives/tactics, and building character will be addressed, as well as memorization tips and techniques! Each student will be assigned a scene with a partner and be actively coached through the process! **Please note attendance is required for most classes as this is partnered work.
Shakespeare Means Business!
with Allen O'Reilly (photo)
Wednesdays, 7:00-9:00 pm
February 7th-March 27th
$250.00
This class is geared for both actors and business professionals. Through an analysis of Shakespeare's text, participants will gain profound insights that will engender self-confidence for the stage, the boardroom, and in their personal lives. As a wise person once said; “if you can do Shakespeare, you can do anything!” The class will culminate in a “share” for friends and family on the final day on The Bay Street Stage.
Sounds Great! Listening to Classical, Jazz, and Pop Music
with David M. Brandenburg (photo)
Thursdays, 7:00-8.30 pm
February 8th-March 14th
Adults: 18-99
$250.00
Well-known to music lovers throughout the Hamptons and beyond, composer and music director David M. Brandenburg will lead an exploration of musical elements across various musical styles, through listening to recordings and live performances. Topics will include rhythm, harmony, melody, and the connections between different kinds of music, with the goal of increasing its appreciation and enjoyment. Six weekly sessions in lecture/demo format will be presented on the Bay Street stage. No musical background is necessary.
On-Camera Scene and Character Study Class
with Frank Cento (photo)
Tuesdays, 7:00-9:00 pm
February 13th-April 2nd
Ages 16-99
$300.00
Maximum of (8) participants
Four scenes will be chosen, two to four minutes in length from movies and plays both well-known and original. These scenes will cover all genres and the focus will be on character development and commitment to strong choices. Each scene will be rehearsed and shot as if it were an actual movie. All class members are guaranteed to be in more than one scene and these may be used as part of their professional reels.
On-Camera Scene-work
with Meghan Rafferty (photo)
Saturdays, 10:00-12:00 pm
March 16th-April 13th
Ages 16 and up
$300.00
Teens, ages 16 and up, and adults will be given a new scene to work on each week and will work as “partners,” as they would in real-world callback situations. In addition, the first class will be focused on “cold reading,” where students will potentially have just 20 minutes to prepare for an audition! A common phenomenon in the world of auditioning for film and television. Not only will Meghan give you invaluable feedback on your scene, but she will also give participants advice on all aspects of self-taping including set-up, recording, editing, and how to send an audition tape to casting directors that will bring you to the next level. Each participant will receive an edited copy of their best “take,” after each class. Don't miss this truly unique opportunity to work with an industry professional who also happens to be one of only three New York casting directors who are also working actors!
Clown Curious Day for Kids
with Barbara Ann Michaels (photo)
Saturday, April 27th 10:00 am-12:00 pm
Ages 9-13
$125.00
Everyone is funny because humor is part of being human - including you! Come discover how to be yourself and create positive humor and laughter with other kids as a clown. Clowns take the ups and downs of life and make them into fun games and stories that help the audience feel good. We'll learn some classic clown skits, find out about red noses and wear them, and learn some of the rules of body language and comedy. You're invited to play being a clown for a day!
Performance artist Barbara Ann Michaels creates humorous participatory artworks that foster deep human connection - via people feeling seen, heard, and celebrated. She also trains facilitators on the universal rules of body language and humor. As an educator since 1998, Ms. Michaels has taught over one thousand students ages 2 to senior adults in the performing arts, writing, journalism, and humor. Her ethos as an educator is invention-attention-connection, meaning focusing on the unique creative expression of each student and creating a harmonious community from there. She has facilitated classes, workshops, and residencies for corporate, community, and academic groups including The Hive at Claremont College, Brown University Women Entrepreneurs, Creative Problem Solving Institute, Power Partners Institute, Urban Stages at Lycee Francais New York, Harlem School of the Arts, Merrimack Repertory Theater, Cambridge Performance Project at the Department of Human Services, Roxbury Boys and Girls Club, and many more.
Clown Curious Day for Adults
with Barbara Ann Michaels
Saturday, April 27th 1:00-3:00 pm
Ages 18 and up!
$125.00
Clown theater is a hilarious and deeply vulnerable art form. We take in the ups and downs of life and laugh them out. It's also personally transformative because our clown characters are based on ourselves, not on characters we invent. Come play, and learn some of the rules of humor and body language that you can then apply to further connection in any setting, personal or professional. First, we share a light body warm-up, then play simple group games that help us feel creative and related. We each don our red nose (provided) in a fun ritual. From there, we engage each other in classic physical comedy exercises, discovering more about our clown characters along the way. No performance experience is needed just an open spirit!
To enroll, please visit our Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays 11 AM - 5 PM, or contact us 24/7 at BayStreet.org. For additional information on any classes feel free to contact Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org or 631.725.0818 x213.
Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.
