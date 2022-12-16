Bay Street Announces Winter and Spring Camps and Workshops

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops, and camps. Starting January 2023 through April, the winter and spring lineup features five weekly classes, three one-time workshops, and two kids vacation camps. With stellar options for adults, teens, and children taught by acclaimed theater professionals, Bay Street Theater is your one-stop-shop to kick off 2023 with a fun addition to your week.



From extra curriculars for that energy-filled kid, to a fun date night option, there is something for everyone. "The winter and spring education sessions are an invaluable opportunity to truly build lifelong learning," says Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education and Community Outreach. Adding, "Through the kind of joy that is unique to theater, these programs provide an important space for connection and community building."



Sign up opens today and due to limited space, early registration is highly encouraged. This year's selection of classes, workshops, and camps include:

Classes

Everything Voice-Over!

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Mondays from 7-9 p.m.

January 30-March 6

$200/$30 drop-in rate



Salsa Dancing with Jaime Ruiz

Adults ages 18 and up

Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

January 31-March 21

$200/$30 drop-in rate



Straight-up Scene Study

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Wednesdays at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

February 1-March 8

$200



On-Camera with Meghan Rafferty

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon

March 4-April 8

$300/$80 drop-in rate



Just for Laughs Improv!

Adults ages 18 and up

Mondays from 7-9 p.m.

March 6-April 24

$200

Workshops

Booking the Co-Star Role with S.J Allocco

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m.-noon

$99



Stage Combat with Rick Sordelet

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Saturday, February 25, 1-4 p.m.

$99



Page to Stage Writing Workshop with Vincent Murphy

Teens ages 16 and up and adults

Sunday, April 23, noon-4 p.m.

$75

Camps (Monday through Friday)

My Life: The Musical, Vacation Camp!

Kids ages 7 to 13

February 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$450



The Riotous Youth! A Shakespearean Comedy Theater Camp!

Kids ages 7 to 13

April 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$450



More information about classes, workshops, and camps can be found HERE.