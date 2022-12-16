Bay Street Announces Winter and Spring Camps and Workshops
Learn more about the lineup here!
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops, and camps. Starting January 2023 through April, the winter and spring lineup features five weekly classes, three one-time workshops, and two kids vacation camps. With stellar options for adults, teens, and children taught by acclaimed theater professionals, Bay Street Theater is your one-stop-shop to kick off 2023 with a fun addition to your week.
From extra curriculars for that energy-filled kid, to a fun date night option, there is something for everyone. "The winter and spring education sessions are an invaluable opportunity to truly build lifelong learning," says Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education and Community Outreach. Adding, "Through the kind of joy that is unique to theater, these programs provide an important space for connection and community building."
Sign up opens today and due to limited space, early registration is highly encouraged. This year's selection of classes, workshops, and camps include:
Classes
Everything Voice-Over!
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Mondays from 7-9 p.m.
January 30-March 6
$200/$30 drop-in rate
Salsa Dancing with Jaime Ruiz
Adults ages 18 and up
Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.
January 31-March 21
$200/$30 drop-in rate
Straight-up Scene Study
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Wednesdays at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
February 1-March 8
$200
On-Camera with Meghan Rafferty
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon
March 4-April 8
$300/$80 drop-in rate
Just for Laughs Improv!
Adults ages 18 and up
Mondays from 7-9 p.m.
March 6-April 24
$200
Workshops
Booking the Co-Star Role with S.J Allocco
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m.-noon
$99
Stage Combat with Rick Sordelet
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Saturday, February 25, 1-4 p.m.
$99
Page to Stage Writing Workshop with Vincent Murphy
Teens ages 16 and up and adults
Sunday, April 23, noon-4 p.m.
$75
Camps (Monday through Friday)
My Life: The Musical, Vacation Camp!
Kids ages 7 to 13
February 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$450
The Riotous Youth! A Shakespearean Comedy Theater Camp!
Kids ages 7 to 13
April 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$450
More information about classes, workshops, and camps can be found HERE.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a screening of the National Theatre's vivid contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry V on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. As one of Shakespeare's hugely popular histories, the story of the young King Henry V taking England into battle with France is brought to life by Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington.
Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-Ons
December 6, 2022
This weekend, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is presenting three opportunities to see one of their most popular bands, Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons.
Full Cast Announced for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Broadway Musical At Gateway Theatre
December 6, 2022
A Christmas Carol, The Broadway Musical was originally staged at the famous Madison Square Garden and was brought to life by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), with a book by Mike Ockrent & Lynn Ahrens.
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Now Open to the Public
December 2, 2022
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame has announced the Grand Opening of the non-profit organization's first physical facility, and Long Island's very first Hall of Fame, on November 25th, 2022, at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook Village, NY.
FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS to Return toBay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in January
December 1, 2022
The popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 7, at 8 p.m. Performances continue every Saturday through January at 8 p.m.