All Star Comedy Returns To Bay Street Next Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of Joseph Vecsey and All Star Stand-up Comedy on Saturday, February 5, at 8 p.m. at baystreet.org. This comedy showcase marks All Star Comedy's 12th season with the Bay Street, and will be held live and in-person at the Theater in Sag Harbor. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



All Star Comedy is hosted by Sergio Chicon and features comedians Ken Krantz and Dante Nero, who will be joined by New York-based comedian Joseph Vecsey, founder of the stand-up comedy showcase. Since it began, the series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Vecsey himself has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also producer of Netflix's The Wrong Missy, in which he stars.



Sergio Chicon is born and raised in the Lower East Side, in Manhattan. He is a father, comic, fighter, personal trainer, student of life and creator of #DBSpodcast. Instagram: @sergiochicon. Twitter: @sergiochicon.



Ken Krantz started in stand up in 2009 and quickly became a fixture on the Tri-State comedy scene, where he gained a reputation as a no-holds-barred joke writer. He released his debut stand up album, No Punchline Required, in 2016, and is the co-host of the podcast Why Bother? with Ritu and Ken. He has been seen on The Anthony Cumia Show, and jokes he's written have appeared on Comedy Central and NBC. He has also performed for the New York Comedy Festival.



Dante Nero has performed at New York comedy clubs since 2000, where he has honed his stand-up skills that have made him into the comedian he is today. He's been described as bold, philosophical, honest, and "funny as hell," and has performed stand-up comedy all over the United States and abroad.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

