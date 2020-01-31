All Star Comedy Presents a Special 10th Anniversary Show

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce an all new All Star Stand-up Comedy performance on Thursday, February 13 at 8 pm. This show celebrates the 10th anniversary of Bay Street's All Star Comedy show - a decade of laughs. Tickets are $30 when purchased in advance and $40 when purchased the day of the event; on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday- Saturday 11 am - 5 pm or until showtime.



The special 10th anniversary show will be headlined by Judah Friedlander (30 Rock, Judah Friedlander's Netflix Special, Zoolander, Showtime), hosted by Joseph Vecsey, and also featuring rising star Mark DeMayo (FBI: Most Wanted, Comedy Central, Police Off the Cuff Podcast). All Star Comedy was founded at Bay Street Theater in 2010 in partnership with Joseph Vecsey (Producer on Netflix's Murder Mystery & known from Optimum's Unmovers Commercials) whose own career has also developed over the last decade. Since All Star Comedy's formation, Joseph has been picked as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured and opened for Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and was a Co-Producer on Adam Sandler's first Stand Up Netflix Special: 100% Fresh.



"Looking back at 2010 when I was only 8 months into comedy just starting out, it was so big to have Bay Street Theater take a chance on me. But I knew pretty much nothing back then so I have even a greater appreciation for it now in my comedy career that I have this amazing residency of sorts to do stand up at one of the best theaters in the country in the great town of Sag Harbor and also provide that opportunity for other comics to experience this stage as well. I never take it for granted getting to consistently perform at a theater on the water in the middle of the Hamptons. Especially a theater with so much history."



Joseph's next projects to come out on Netflix that he both acted in and produced on will be "The Wrong Missy" starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus (produced by Sandler) and "Hubie Halloween" starring Adam Sandler.



Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





