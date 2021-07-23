MoMA PS1's WARM UP 2021 to Take Place Online and in Person Three Saturdays in August

MoMA PS1's pioneering outdoor music series Warm Up returns online and in person with limited capacity on August 7, 14, and 21.

Warm Up will feature DJ sets and live performances by Amorphous, Yung Baby Tate, Yu Su, glaive and ericdoa, Sango, foreigner, La Goony Chonga, and more, with music from 4-8 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.), access to exhibitions and art in the Courtyard, and refreshments by Mina's. The full lineup follows below, and tickets are now available for all dates. To ensure the safety of all staff and attendees, Warm Up will be limited capacity, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test required for entry and additional safety protocols in place. The program will also be available to livestream globally at moma.org/warmup.

This year's Warm Up will be performed from Rashid Johnson's Stage, a participatory installation and sound work that draws on the history of the microphone as a tool for protest and public oratory. This new location in the center of the Courtyard also harkens back to the earliest days of Warm Up, when performances were often viewed in the round.

Now in its 24th season, Warm Up is one of the longest running music programs housed within a museum. As an integral part of PS1's curatorial program, Warm Up seeks to elevate innovative, underrepresented voices and connect fans with music's most important artists. The program's alumni include contemporary creators Solange, Black Dice, Cardi B, Jamie XX, Lizzo, Skepta, Thom Yorke, Four Tet, and A-Trak as well as legendary DJs including Derrick May, DJ Premier, and Honey Dijon.

In addition to four hours of live and electronic music, Warm Up attendees will also be able to experience art installations in the Courtyard by Gregg Bordowitz, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Raul de Níeves, as well as PS1's acclaimed exhibitions Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life, Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well, and the Homeroom installation Black Trans Liberation: Memoriam and Deliverance (through August 16).