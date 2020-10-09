Adelphi To Stage First Fully Virtual Theatrical Production, THIS ODD GEOMETRY OF TIME

Performances will take place on October 22, 23, and 25.

While the traditional, in-person theater experience is on hold due to the pandemic, Adelphi University is leaning into the virtual space to bring productions to life for the fall semester. Adelphi's Department of Theatre will stage a run of its first fully virtual theatrical event, "This Odd Geometry of Time" with performances on October 22, 23, and 25.

This world premiere play is an exploration of intersectional feminism and climate change through the guise of a nature documentary. The story follows the lives of several notable women from history over the last 260 years and one very spirited bowhead whale named Galina.

The production, written by Adelphi alumna Megan Lohne '04 and directed by Shoshanah Tarkow '06, will integrate live performance, technology and more to be a truly unique theatrical experience starring Adelphi students.

"When I started writing this experience, a nature documentary showcasing several poignant historical women who lived during the 260-year life span of one spirited whale, Galina, I had no idea what it would become," said Lohne. "The experience gently turned into a commentary about society and how though we've made many strides, too much is the same. It's my hope that audience members leave this piece contemplating what is missing from their lives, what they hope for, and ultimately ask the bigger questions of ourselves and each other in this, our only time."

Performances of "This Odd Geometry of Time" will be live-streamed on Thursday, October 22, at 7 p.m., Friday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The shows are free and open to the public. Tickets are required, however, and are available at bit.ly/OddGeo.

Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) presents a varied schedule of theatre, music, dance and other productions, both featuring the University's performing arts departments and professionals in the entertainment field. See more about the PAC at pac.adelphi.edu.

