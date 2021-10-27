Adelphi PAC to Present Stage Production Of Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

The classic novel "Sense and Sensibility" by Jane Austen has been adapted for the stage and will be coming to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center beginning on Tuesday, November 2. Presented by Adelphi's Department of Theatre, under the direction of Janice L. Goldberg, the show will examine the audience's reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures.

The novel was adapted as a play by award-winning actress and playwright Kate Hamill. Staying true to Austen's story, the play will follow the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters, Eleanor and Marianne. After the death of their father, the sisters are left financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth and bold theatricality.

Austen was an English novelist known primarily for her six major novels, including "Pride and Prejudice." Her novel "Sense and Sensibility," set in the late 18th century, has continuously been illustrated, excerpted, abridged and adapted for stage, film and television.

In 2014, Hamil adapted the novel for theater and it was named the Best Unique Theatrical Experience from Off-Broadway Alliance in 2014. It also was listed as one of the Top 10 Plays of 2014 in HuffPost as well as Top Theater of 2016 in Forbes, New York Post, The Washington Post and AM New York Metro. In 2014 and 2016, the play was The New York Times' Critics Pick. It was also nominated for eight Helen Hayes Awards, the Drama League Award and an IRNE Award.

Performances will be held at Adelphi's Olmsted Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on November 2, 6:30 p.m on November 3, 7:30 p.m on November 4., 7:30 p.m on November 5, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m on November 6, and 2 p.m. on November 7. The November 6 7:30 performance will also be available via livestream. For tickets, visit adelphi.edu/events/sense-and-sensibility

Adelphi PAC's priority is to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. All audience members age 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50 percent for many of the PAC events. These policies will remain in place at least through December 31 and are subject to change at any time.