Adelphi PAC To Present BROADWAY HOLLYWOOD SONGBOOK Concert

Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) is kicking off the new year with a celebration of the biggest musicals, from stage to screen, featuring Broadway and cabaret stars. The "Broadway Hollywood SongBook" concert will take place on Sunday, January 31, at 5 p.m.

The concert will feature beloved show tunes from shows that wowed both Broadway and Hollywood audiences from "The Sound of Music" and "West Side Story" to "The Lion King" and "Moulin Rouge." The concert will feature Broadway stars Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (School of Rock), Anthony Murphy (Aladdin), Kelli Rabke (Les Miserables) and Scott Coulter (Spot-On Entertainment) with John Fischer (Spot-On Entertainment) on piano.

The event, presented by RJ Productions, Spot-On Entertainment and Adelphi University, is part of Adelphi PAC's Live From Adelphi series, which brings Broadway and cabaret stars live to in-home audiences from the Adelphi PAC Concert Hall.

To learn more, purchase tickets, visit adelphi.edu/events/live-from-adelphi-the-broadway-hollywood-songbook

