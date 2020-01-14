APPROPRIATE Comes to 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival

Direct from Dublin, the sharp-aimed soccer-culture comedy "Appropriate" arrives for its US premiere as part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival. The very limited engagement running from January 27 to February 2 at the New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Avenue, in Long Island City plays 7 performances from Monday January 27 to Sunday February 2. The show opens officially on Monday January 27 at 8pm.



Written and performed by Sarah-Jane Scott (in her American debut), "Appropriate" is directed by Paul Meade, who earned the award for Best Director in last year's festival ("The Morning After the Life Before"). Produced by Dublin's Gúna Nua, the darkly-comic story of a soccer bride's growing ambivalence about being... just that, a soccer bride, explores Ireland's obsession with sports (similar to America's) and its role in defining social norms!



Scott nabbed the Summerhall Lustrum Award for Excellence at Edinburgh Fringe 2019, and was nominated for Bewley's Little Gem Award at the 2018 Dublin Fringe. The Arts Review called it "riveting and irresistible... a delightful mini-masterpiece." The Irish Times rated it "winningly tongue in cheek."



This year the month-long Origin 1st Irish (Jan 7 to Feb 3) -- the world's only festival devoted exclusively to producing the plays of contemporary Irish playwrights from around the world -- presents productions from Belfast, Dublin, Wexford, Manhattan and Queens. Three are American premieres and two are world premieres among the plays in competition.



Recognized for its focused size, and emphasis on audience engagement through plays, parties, panels and workshops, Origin 1st Irish has been called "an important event that offers New York theatergoers the chance to see fascinating new work" by The NY Times. Under the artistic direction of George C. Heslin, Origin Theatre Company (now in its 17th season) also produces the "European Month of Culture NYC," in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to the United States, in May.



This year's Festival jury includes New York stage and television actress Cynthia Darlow; famed theater writer Harry Haun; college administrator and theatre writer Kate Kennon, and the international journalist, filmmaker and US television writer Sadhbh Walshe.



The 12th annual Origin 1st Irish culminates in a Closing Night Ceremony on Monday February 3, at 6:30pm, staged at Rosie O'Grady's Manhattan Club, 800 Seventh Avenue, in the heart of Times Square, where the Best of Festival Awards will be handed out. (Festival participants; sponsors; VIP ticket holders and press only!)



For all Festival info visit www.origintheatre.org





