Young Players Second Stage to Present FOOTLOOSE at The Royal Theatre

The Historic Royal Theatre will bring FOOTLOOSE to the stage in 2024, performed by the Young Players Second Stage.

Dates and Times Performances are Friday January 5 - Sunday January 14, 2024.

All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (January 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13) will begin at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees (January 7and 14), and the Saturday, January 13 matinee will begin at 2:30pm. The January 11 and January 12 performances will feature understudies in the roles of Ren, Willard, Ariel, Rusty, Wendy Jo, and Urleen.

TICKET INFORMATION This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.

Tickets may be purchased at TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com

The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.

We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

Synopsis

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Footloose first burst onto the silver screen in 1984 and proved to be one of the year’s most successful motion pictures. The soundtrack recording reached #1 on the Billboard charts, and went on to sell over 17 million copies worldwide, generating such Top Forty hits as its title song and “Let’s Hear It For The Boy" (both of which received Academy Award nominations), plus “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and “I’m Free (Heaven Helps the Man).” With a screenplay and lyrics by Oscar winner Dean Pitchford, the story focused on young people, much like his previous, and wildly successful movie musical Fame.

Footloose opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998. The next day, the show broke the box office record for the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it continued to thrill audiences through July 2000.

CAST

Ren - Luke Ferguson; Willard - Eli Butler; Ariel - Annslee Clay; Rusty - Izzy Hammonds; Wendy Jo - Belle Overstreet; Urleen - Kenzie Burks; Cowboy Bob /Bickle - Jack Clay; Lyle - Carson Clay; Garvin - Parker Evans; Jeter - Jackson Ray; Travis – Travis Loftis; Ren Understudy/Ensemble - Mitchell Cohen; Willard Understudy/Ensemble - Braden Lisowe; Ariel Understudy/Ensemble - Berkeley Courtney-Moore; Rusty Understudy/Ensemble - Sascha Bass; Urleen Understudy/Ensemble - Bee Golleher; Wendy Jo Understudy/Ensemble - Jenna Thaxton.

ENSEMBLE

Rylee Woodard, Maddie Robinson, Mackenzie Martin, Cadence Earles, Maddie Welch, Parker Evans, Kinsey Garofalo, Ava Tillery, Carmen McCraney.

ADULT MENTORS

Rev. Shaw Moore - Dakota Mansfield; Vi Moore - Angela Morgan Whitehead; Ethel McCormick - Jamie Partain; Coach Roger Dunbar - Matthew Burns; Eleanor Dunbar / Betty Blast - Melissa Glover; Lulu Warnicker - Leeann Clay; Wes Warnicker - Tony Clay.

CREATIVE TEAM

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie; Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford; Music by Tom Snow; Lyrics by Dean Pitchford; Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman; Directed by Justin A. Pike; Music Direction by Daphne Shoppach; Choreography by Reagan Hammonds Turbyfill; Costumes by Charlotte Sears Hammonds, Izzy Hammonds, LeeAnn Clay and cast members; Scenic Design by Justin A. Pike; Stage Managed by Zack Baker; Lighting Design by Justin A. Pike; Produced by Shady Ladies Productions.

Footloose is presented by arrangement by Concord Theatricals.