University of Arkansas-East Arkansas Community College To Present Kool & the Gang In March

University of Arkansas-East Arkansas Community College will present the GRAMMY award-winning group Kool & the Gang on Saturday, March 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m..

Kool & the Gang has influenced the music of three generations. Thanks to songs like "Celebration," "Cherish," "Jungle Boogie," "Get Down On It," “Ladies Night,” and "Open Sesame," they have earned two GRAMMY Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

From Nairobi to Newark, Kool & the Gang has performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history and their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled R&B band of all time. The group enjoys global fame, recognition, and a following that spans generations due in part to the group's widely sampled catalogue.

Kool & the Gang's drum beats, bass, guitar and signature horn lines lace the tracks of numerous artists including the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Cypress Hill. They are the most sampled band in hip-hop by far, and their music has been featured on the soundtracks for Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Wreck-It Ralph and countless others.

They were honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement award, received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and were most recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their hit song “Celebration” was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and included the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Kool & the Gang has toured the world appearing most recently alongside artists such as Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, The Roots and a 50-city tour with Van Halen. The group continues to delight fans around the globe with their timeless hits and amazing live performances.

Tickets for Kool & the Gang's performance are $49 and will be available online at EACC.edu, by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352, or in person at the Fine Arts Center Ticket Office. The EACC Fine Arts Center is located at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City, just off Interstate 40.

