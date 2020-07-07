University of Arkansas' Classical Kids Club Wins National Service Award

The University of Arkansas' Department of Music's National Association for Music Education Collegiate Chapter has been recognized for their service on the national level, The University of Arkansas News Room reports.

The 2020 Chapter of Excellence Service Recognition Award is given for service projects.

Their service project, The Classical Kids Club, has been a collaborative partnership between the University of Arkansas' Chapter and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Club invites young concertgoers between the ages of 5 and 12 to come and learn from the Orchestra.

