Tickets On Sale Now For ART HEIST, as Part of Artosphere

Tickets are on sale now for the Fayettville and Rogers performances of Art Heist, a unique theater piece presented as part of Artosphere, Arkansas's Arts+Nature Festival. This true crime outdoor walking theater experience gives patrons the chance to crack the most famous unsolved mystery.

Art Heist will be performed in Fayetteville starting at the Fayetteville Town Center Plaza May 6-9, in Rogers starting at the Rogers Historical Museum Hawkins House Garden May 13-16 and in Bentonville May 20-23. Tickets to the Bentonville performances will go sale soon.

At each location, performances will be every 30 minutes on Thursday and Friday from 6-8:15 pm, Saturday from 2-4:15 pm and 5:30-8:15 pm and Sunday from 2-3:30 pm and 5-6:30 pm. Tickets range from $25-30 plus applicable fees.

The world's single largest property theft took place 30 years ago when 13 art pieces, valued at half a billion dollars, were taken from the Isabella Gardner Museum in Boston. They have never been recovered, and no arrests have been made in the case.

During this 90-minute, socially distanced, outdoor, immersive theater experience, audience members will meet a cast of characters involved in the theft. Patrons will interact with security guards, museum staff, investigators and suspects as they gather clues and try to figure out what really happened - but watch out for the red herrings. There's still a reward, so you could solve the case and collect the cash.

Though these performances are outside, patrons will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

For more information about the Artosphere Festival and a complete event lineup visit artospherefestival.org.