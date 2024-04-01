Take 6 and VoiceJam To Perform Live At Walton Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get your tickets now to experience the multi-Platinum group, Take 6, and the VoiceJam competition at Walton Arts Center April 12 and 13. Combo tickets are available for just $29.

Kicking off the all-things-a cappella weekend at 8 pm on Friday, April 12, is Take 6. The group has received praise from luminaries including Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald and Quincy Jones, who called them “the baddest vocal cats on the planet.”

Take 6 has collaborated across genres and toured the globe with their funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B and pop. Don't miss their Northwest Arkansas debut as the 2024 VoiceJam A Cappella Festival Headliner, tickets are $10.

A cappella fans and performers will gather Saturday, April 13, for workshops and masterclasses featuring a variety of topics for different skill levels. These free workshops are for the VoiceJam competitors but are also open to the public. Workshop instructors include Deke Sharon, Erin Hackel, Tony Huerta, Jia-Ching Lai and Take 6.

If you love Pitch Perfect or the “Sing-Off” and have always wanted to see an all-out a cappella competition firsthand, this is your chance. At 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 13, seven groups from across the county and one group from the University of Arkansas will compete head-to-head for the title of VoiceJam champion.

A panel of judges will also award best choreography, vocal percussion, arrangement and soloist. Audience members will vote on their favorite group for the fan favorite award. During the judges' deliberations local adult a cappella group, WACappella, will also perform. It's a night full of the best a cappella performances, and tickets are $27.

Tickets

Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm. For a full schedule of VoiceJam events visit waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.