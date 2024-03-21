Carlos Vicente Joins Walton Arts Center As Vice President Of Marketing And Sales

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walton Arts Center has announced that Carlos Vicente has been hired to fill the role of vice president of marketing and sales for the nonprofit arts organization.

Vicente will be responsible for marketing, public relations, ticketing and box office for Walton Arts Center and its outdoor amphitheater, the Walmart AMP.

"I am deeply honored and genuinely excited to become part of the Northwest Arkansas community in this new role," Vicente said. "The opportunity to lead the dedicated communication and sales teams, and to further enrich the vibrant connection this institution has within the community, fills me with enthusiasm. My husband, Edgar, and I are eager to make Northwest Arkansas our new home and contribute to its thriving culture."

About Carlos Vicente

Vicente, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, comes to Northwest Arkansas from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he served as vice president of marketing and communications for the Grand Rapids Symphony since 2021. Before that, Vicente was director of marketing and communications at the Sarasota Opera in Sarasota, Florida.

He began his career in the performing arts with Sonata Productions in Rio de Janeiro in 1989. Vicente came to the United States for college where he earned a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. After completing his Master of Music in vocal performance at Rice University in Houston, he joined the Houston Symphony in 2006, eventually becoming the organization's director of marketing for subscriptions before leaving in 2013.

Vicente has been actively involved in volunteer work throughout his career, contributing to Opera America's 50th Anniversary and serving as co-chair of the OPERA America Marketing Summit for five years. An advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Vicente served for five years as a steering committee member for Equality Florida, helping raise funds for the organization through the annual Suncoast Celebration.

He has also served in the marketing and public relations leadership teams for the League of American Orchestras and has been featured as a keynote speaker and roundtable participant for conferences in the States as well as in Manaus, Brazil; Madrid, Spain; and Quito, Ecuador. Vicente speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Italian.