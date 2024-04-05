FAT HAM Comes to TheatreSquared's West Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning, critically acclaimed Fat Ham by James Ijames will open in TheatreSquared's West Theatre on April 17 in co-production with City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and will run through May 12. Tickets, ranging in price from $43 to $68, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/fat-ham.

Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this deliciously funny send-up of Shakespeare's Hamlet took Broadway by storm in 2023 following a sold-out run at The Public Theater. When the ghost of Juicy's father demands that Juicy avenge his murder, fatal intent doesn't come easy to this sensitive, self-aware, young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious Southern family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy, revenge and karaoke.

Critics were universally enthusiastic during the show's Broadway run. "A hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy. Perhaps the real tragedy of Hamlet is that it doesn't end with a dance party," said The New York Times, who named the show a "Critics Pick".

The production Northwest Arkansas audiences will see was lauded with equally rave reviews during its run at City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"In front of a packed house, Fat Ham lifted the audience out of its seats to dance and clap at the uplifting conclusion," said onStage Pittsburgh.

"This decadent play contains the elements that makes contemporary theater not only a place for entertainment, but healing; it's raw, visceral, funny, and fabulous," said Director Monteze Freeland. Freeland is the co-Artistic Director at City Theatre. "Partnering with our friends at TheatreSquared deliberately expands City Theatre's national reach and will allow our beloved local artists the opportunity to share their talents with the Fayetteville community and beyond. We hope to see you at the cookout!"

The show's acting company includes Brandon Foxworth, Maria Becoates-Bey, Khalil Kain, Elexa Hanner, LaTrea Rembert, Linda Haston, and Jordan Williams.

The creative team includes Sasha Schwartz, Scenic and Projections Designer; Alexis Carrie, Costume Designer; John D. Alexander, Lighting Designer; Howard Patterson, Sound Designer; and Taylor K. Meszaros, Stage Manager.

"Fat Ham delights on several levels," says TheatreSquared Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "It's an innovative exploration that weaves together the contemporary and the classic, offering audiences an exhilarating new way to engage with timeless themes like power, identity, and justice. Audiences get a modern take on one of Shakespeare's greatest works, reimagined with a fresh, thought-provoking twist.

"We're also thrilled to co-produce with our partners at City Theatre," Jones continued. "This collaboration not only enriches the theatrical experience but also underscores the power of partnership in bringing groundbreaking stories to life on our stage."