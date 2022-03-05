The Studio Theatre to Stage THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

The Studio Theatre is set to stage The Little Mermaid Jr. from Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 20, 2022. All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are scheduled for 7:30pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30pm.



The Run will be performed by two casts, the Dinglehopper Cast and the Thingamabob Cast.

The Dingelhopper cast performances are Thursday March 10 - 7:30pm, Saturday March 11 - 2:30pm, Sunday March 12 - 2:30pm, Friday March 18 - 7:30pm, and Saturday March 19 - 7:30pm.



The Thingamabob Cast performances are Friday March 11 - 7:30pm, Saturday March 12 - 7:30pm, Thursday March 17 - 7:30pm, Saturday March 19 - 2:30pm, and Sunday March 20 - 2:30pm.



Tickets on CentralArkansasTickets.com are $25.00, and tickets at the door are $30.00. There are no assigned seats at The Studio Theatre. The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days. The theatre highly recommends that tickets be purchased in advance, as they cannot guarantee availability at the door. The Lobby Bar is open before the show, during intermission, and after the show.

The Studio Theatre is currently running at a capacity of 85 seats per performance. They are requiring face coverings for all patrons and social distancing is recommended. Playbills, ticketing, merchandise, and bar sales and are now contactless transactions. The show is a 60 minute stage adaptation of the Broadway musical.



Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.



In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

The show feauters Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a Book by Doug Wright. The show is directed by Justin A. Pike, features Costume Design by Alyson Courtney, Scenic and Lighting Design by Justin A. Pike, Props Design by Courtney Speyer, is Stage Managed by Dariane Mull and Rosalyn Williams, and Produced by Matthew Sewell.



The casts are as follows:

Dinglehopper Cast

ARIEL - Blakely White

FLOUNDER - Xander Lucas

SCUTTLE - Brooklyn Swindle

URSULA - Annabelle Redenius



Thingamabob Cast

ARIEL - Berkeley Courtney-Moore

FLOUNDER - Kimmie Ham

SCUTTLE - David Garrett

URSULA - Clay Edwards



Both Casts:

SEBASTIAN - Jacob Rivera

KING TRITON - Tru Bass

PRINCE ERIC - Eli Lancaster

GRIMSBY - Jackson Ray

MERSISTERS -Jordyn Brown (Atina), Sascha Bass (Arista), Jenna Thaxton (Allana), Piper Sela (Aquata), Madison Courage Fleck (Adrina), Carlin Sadler (Adella)

FLOTSAM - Madison Campbell

JETSAM - Reagan McCartney

CARLOTTA - Darby Haddock

CHEF LOUIS - Beau Goldthorpe

ENSEMBLE - Eli Atkins, Jillian Berry, Chloe Cadzow, Hannah Cherepski, Mackie Davis, Lawrence Hobbs, Logan Luben, and Hannah Grace Twitty





THE STUDIO THEATRE is located at 320 W. 7TH Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201. To contact the theatre, call 501.374.2615 or visit their website at www.studiotheatrelr.com.

Follow The Studio Theatre on all social media platforms: @StudioTheatreLR

Photo Credits: Matthew Sewell

Pictured: Blakely White (Ariel)